FIRTH – Poor free throw shooting and a sluggish effort could be used as reasons for a home loss by the Firth Cougars as they hosted the Bear Lake Bears, just a couple of weeks after beating the Bears on their home floor back on Dec. 29.
Hitting only 5 of 11 free throws, many of them on the front end of one-and-one situations, and being beat up and down the floor by the Bears who were able to capitalize with some easy buckets also were also a key factor in the loss, the Cougars looked tired and slow for most of the contest, and it came down to a quick-paced, driving floater in the lane by Bear Lake’s Owen Teuscher that was the difference maker in the 39-38 win over the home standing Cougars.
The game was close throughout, with a five-point halftime lead by Firth at 20-15 one of the high points of the contest for the Cougars.
That lead was quickly removed by the Bears as first Teuscher hit a three-pointer, followed by a two-pointer from Matthew Hammond and just like that, the game was tied once again and the game was tight the rest of the way, with neither team able to establish a lead they could hold.
The teams went back and forth and they were tied at 28 at the end of three quarters.
The fourth continued that trend as Bear Lake used some fast break opportunities to its advantage and the Cougars were not able to get their fast break going at all.
With the patience shown on offense by both teams, the baskets were few and far between for both teams, with the 11 points scored by Bear Lake in the fourth quarter the biggest outburst of scoring in the entire game.
The Cougars had a chance to win as they took a lead at 38-35 with less than a minute and a half remaining in the game.
The Cougars were not able to add to that lead and the Bears cut the lead to a single point at 38-37 and when the Cougars ran time off the clock, forcing Bear Lake to foul, they were unable to make a free throw to extend the one-point lead. The Bears then hustled down the floor with less than 20 seconds remaining and once the ball was in Teuscher’s hands, he let fly with his running shot in the lane and as the ball fell through the basket, the Bears had a lead at 39-38 and only 6.5 seconds remaining in the game.
Despite a rush down the floor, the Cougars were not able to get a decent shot off and the Bears were celebrating the win.
Only four Bears were able to get into the scorebook, with Teuscher leading the way with 16, while Matthew Hammond chipped in with 14.
The Cougars were only able to get one player into double figures on the night, being led by junior guard Austin Jacobsen with 10 points.
Next up for Firth was a game on Thursday, traveling to the tough West Side Pirates gym for a rematch of a loss back on Dec. 22.
BEAR LAKE 39, FIRTH 38
Bear Lake (39): Tayson Neal 5, Owen Teuscher 16, Keaton Carlsen 4, Matthew Hammond 14
Firth (38): Jaxon Howell 5, Austin Jacobsen 10, Taedyn Jacobsen 7, Kamren Longurst 6, Athan Blonquist 7, Kyle Jacobsen 3