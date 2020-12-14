FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars have spent most of the season to date trying to find a rhythm for their basketball team.
They couldn’t get by Aberdeen on opening night on the road, but came back with a pair of good wins over Malad and West Side and things were seemingly on the right track, only to fall to Aberdeen a second time and then to Butte County for which there was no excuse.
They rallied behind senior Megan Jolley against South Fremont for a big win for the program and just when they thought things were going well, Bear Lake came to town and stole a one-point victory away from the Lady Cougars, 39-38.
It has been that kind of a year with COVID-19 and all.
With five seniors on the team, you wouldn’t think that the Lady Cougars would be having this kind of trouble, and for the most part, it has been a different senior each and every night that has stepped up and tried to make things happen. One night it was Hailey Barker, then Nicole McKinnon has had a turn, Megan Jolley had 18 big points in must-win scenario, Kiley Mecham and Cassi Robbins have done their share as well. Against Bear Lake, it was Barker who led the team with 11 points and within a point of a much needed victory.
Maybe the key is that two of the seniors need to step up at the same time and quit deferring to someone else. That is something that coach Sharla Cook will need to figure out before the games become more meaningful in January.
On Saturday night, the Lady Cougars seemingly had things going their way. They led by a point after the first period and were tied at halftime. Nothing there that shouts out surrender or we can’t get it done.
In fact, going into the fourth and final period, the Lady Cougars held a two-point lead at 29-27 and seemed to have some momentum going.
Then, the Lady Bears reared up and said we are not going to go away.
By the time the final buzzer sounded to end the game, the Lady Bears had moved to a two-point advantage after outscoring the Lady Cougars by a 12-9 margin.
That gave Bear Lake a one-point win, and the Firth players and coaches scratching their heads, looking for answers.
The Nuclear Conference is usually a very evenly matched group of teams and this year doesn’t look any different.
West Jefferson, Ririe, and Firth have all shown that they have what it takes to win the conference and with it the automatic berth at the state 2A tournament. They just have to get it done.
Next up will be a very important game for the Lady Cougars as they will start the Nuclear Conference season with a road trip to North Fremont. That game comes up on Tuesday, with a 7:30 tipoff and the winner will have a jump on the league with a 1-0 conference record.
BEAR LAKE 39, FIRTH 38
Bear Lake 10 11 6 12 — 39
Firth 11 10 8 9 — 38
Bear Lake — Hailey Humphreys 14, Kelsea Skinner 3, Elise Kelsey 14, Lydia Johnson 2, Eliza Sharp 2, Kalisha Park 4.
Firth — Cassi Robbins 7, Kiley Mecham 7, Megan Jolley 8, Hailey Barker 11, Daytona Folkman 5.