BLACKFOOT – There is a new sheriff in town when it comes to the Blackfoot High School golf team and the man wearing the star is none other than Beau Hoskins, the assistant golf pro at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course.
Hoskins has been the assistant pro or one of the assistant pros at the course for several years now, and has been instrumental in building up the youth program. He started under the former pro, Mike Dayley, and with his own initiative, got the program started, turned it into a traveling league and has several golfers from that program who will be part of his new gig as head coach for Blackfoot High School.
The early signs of growth in the program should impress many from the golfing world in Blackfoot, as he has 22 boys and 10 girls playing and trying to win spots on the team this spring.
“It has been a wonderful turnout and we just hope that we can get some medalists from this group,” Hoskins said. “I am not expecting to field a championship team the first year, but we do expect grown in the program and we have started off in the right direction.”
Hoskins also will have the assistance of Miss Wren, who will help out with the girls' program and gives him a hand in the running of the program.
“We are all pretty excited about where we think this program can go in the next few years,” Hoskins said. “We will be competitive, have a chance with a few of our top golfers to win a few here and there, and will build for the future. The championships will come, but we need to build up the ranks so we can help each other and learn to play the game the right way.”
One of the first tests for Hoskins and the Blackfoot program will come fairly soon, on March 30, when the team hosts three other schools in the Blackfoot Open. Shelley, Madison and Snake River are all scheduled to attend the tournament, which will get underway at 3:30 that Tuesday afternoon.
“We will get a test right away,” Hoskins said. “We know that Shelley will be good, Snake River has a couple of real good players who compete here during the summer in our bigger tournaments and with a team coming in from Madison, you always have to be aware of the 5A schools.”
With a true golfer at the helm of the Blackfoot High School program, things have already gotten off to a great start with the numbers of kids trying out. There have been times in the past several years where the team often scrambled to field one boys' team and often only had one or two girls playing. Now the program has the enviable task of building the five-player teams that will be the most competitive and with competition from within, the program only grows and gets better year after year.
With his primary focus on instructing the individuals on the team, Hoskins hopes to jump start a decent program into the next echelon of play.
“I am going to be here for the kids, to teach them how to analyze the game and take the basics to the next level, which include reading the course and knowing what shots you should take each time,” Hoskins said. “It isn't always about who can hit the ball the farthest, if you don't hit it to the right spot. The right placement of the ball will cut more shots off of a game than the guy who can hit it the farthest and doesn't leave himself a shot to the green.”
It sounds like the program is in the right hands to move forward and become a competitive force not only in the High Country Conference, but also in the 4A classification statewide.
Hoskins was a three-sport athlete when he attended Blackfoot High School and earned all-state honors as a wide receiver not all that long ago.