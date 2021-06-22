CASPER, Wyo. – Since Kimberlyn Fehringer won a national title at the College National Finals Rodeo in 2013, no Idaho State University cowgirl has been able to duplicate that effort in breakaway roping.
Bedke broke through in the breakaway roping event and she did it in style. Bedke is only a freshman and her week-long run at the Casper Events Center during the college finals was pretty spectacular.
She posted a final time for her four runs of 10.3 seconds, which included the culminating run in the final go-round of the finals in a very quick 2.4 seconds.
“It’s just pretty cool to have a freshman come into this position,” ISU coach Kindee Wilson said. “It’s cool to have a freshman that’s lighting it on fire like she is.”
Bedke and her horse Tip have been working together for several years and they have definitely developed a rapport that is working very well.
“Tip is a horse that my brother worked with for several years, roping and team roping on him,” Bedke said. “I inherited him about two or three years ago and we have been working together ever since and are quite the team. We just seem to be getting better.”
Bedke didn’t really have the same success in high school, but that is where she learned the ins and outs of rodeo.
“I always seemed to fail at the mental game in high school,” Bedke said. “When it came to the state finals, the pressure started to mount and I couldn’t relax. It is much easier now and with the staff at ISU working with us all the time, there will be more kids that step up. We are making progress.”
Coach Kindee Wilson, currently in her second year, has made the program better and better and there are high expectations for the future as they continue to build the ISU rodeo program.
Bedke will spend the summer working on her different events. She also team ropes, does her signature event in breakaway roping, goat tying, and barrels and the more she works on these events, the better she seems to get.
Look for her to be in your neck of the woods soon as she will be working the regional rodeos as well as some of the PRCA rodeos as they come around as well. There are some great young rodeo cowgirls and cowboys in the area and they are well worth the price of a ticket to the show.