FIRTH – Ben Park of Firth High School has been a mainstay in both baseball and basketball for a number of years. This season, he has really made his mark during the current baseball season.
As a senior and one of the captains of the baseball team, Park has had a little more on his shoulders and he has been carrying the load quite well.
Park is the guy that everyone looks up to, he has been a starter for three years and has moved around the field, playing wherever he was needed.
He has been a catcher, a pitcher, a shortstop and has spent time at nearly every position on the field.
This year, other players have improved and taken over a few places on the field, allowing Park to play shortstop every day that he isn’t pitching, and those two positions have pushed him to his best and lets him utilize his strengths to their maximum. That has allowed the Firth Cougars to play their best and they are playing very well.
The Cougars are now 8-1, their only loss coming at the hands of Teton, a game that a lot of people, including coach, Scott Adams, feel they should have won.
“We have been playing pretty well so far,” Park said. “We have been hitting the ball pretty well and we seem to be able to score runs, but our pitching may be our strength. We have four pretty good starters right now in Kai Park, Trevor Gemar, Grayson Nelson, and myself.”
Pretty good starters may be a gross understatement. In a recent road trip, where the Cougars faced off with the Gooding Senators, a 3A program, the Cougars got a pair of complete games from their pitchers, Kai Park and Ben Park.
Gooding will never claim to be the best 3A team in the state, in fact they have only won a couple of games this season, but they are still a 3A team and it is tough for a 2A team to manhandle a 3A team and that is just what the Cougars did last weekend, sweeping a doubleheader by scores of 10-0 and 16-0.
So dominant was the pitching for the Cougars, only two Senator runners reached second base in the doubleheader, and both were stranded there by Firth pitching.
Kai Park started the first game and all he managed to do was throw a two-hitter, completely stifling the Senator hitters.
“Kai was pretty good against Gooding,” Adams said. “We wanted to limit his pitches to around 50, and he did that by himself. There was a stretch where he threw nine pitches, 10 pitches, and 10 pitches again in consecutive innings. You can’t ask for much more than that.”
It was a case of “anything you can do, I can do better” as following Kai Park’s gem, Ben Park took to the mound.
Ben Park proceeded to mow down the Senators, inning after inning. The Cougars had done their work with the bats, and as they moved to the bottom of the fifth inning, Firth held a 10-0 lead and only needed to get three outs to close out the game and the doubleheader.
In the meantime, Park had a perfect game going.
He went to the mound confident and secure as he warmed up and began throwing strikes in the bottom of the fifth. He got the first two batters out and it seemed only a formality until he was swarmed by his team following what was sure to be the third out.
The Gooding hitter, to his credit, was to have none of that as he stroked a line drive up the middle for the Senators’ only hit of the game.
Park was able to end the game with the final out and another Firth win.
“It really wasn’t that big of a deal,” Park said. “There was a bit of a letdown after the hit, but I re-focused, threw some strikes and got the last out.”
The Cougars are looking like the real deal as the team makes its final preparations before heading into conference play. Their conference opener was supposed to take place on Tuesday, but Mother Nature stepped in, played her trump card, and the game was cancelled and rescheduled for later.
That means that the Cougars will instead play today, when they travel to Snake River for a rematch with the Panthers. Firth handed the Panthers a 3-2 loss a couple of weeks ago, in the Cougars’ lowest scoring game of the year. They have vowed to come out with the bats this time around and let the pitching do what the pitching has been doing all year, throw strikes and get outs.
Once this game is finished, it will be back to concentrating on the Nuclear Conference and winning the district tournament so they will be able to get back to the state tournament.
“We feel good about where we are as a team right now, but we know that Challis-Mackay will be tough when we play them,” Park said. “We also know that if we keep pitching well and hitting the ball the way we have been, we have a great chance to get back to the state tournament.”
The game with Snake River will be at Snake River today, with a first pitch slated for 4 p.m.
Following that game, the Cougars will be back in action on Tuesday, with a conference tilt against Salmon in Firth.