BLACKFOOT – A way of honoring not only the senior athletes in high schools around the country but also seniors in general is sweeping the nation.
The way of showing the senior class of athletes that they have not been forgotten and giving the parents, fans, and friends of the athletes a chance of showing that is a movement that in Idaho has been called “BethelightID.”
At 8:20 p.m. Friday, lights at football stadiums across Idaho will be turned on and parents and fans have been encouraged to drive by the stadiums, flashing their lights and honking their horns to show support to the seniors, many of whom have been sidelined from participating in events during their senior years as many schools have been shut down for the past five weeks and face an additional seven or eight weeks of closure as many have been shut down for the remainder of the school year.
In Bingham County, Blackfoot, Snake River, Shelley, and Firth have all committed to the display as they honor their seniors and senior athletes.
The students have been encouraged to attend and take pictures, while practicing social distancing, and thanking their supporters, who have never lost faith in their seniors and athletes.
All fans and participants are encouraged to remain safe and healthy and once again, practice good social distancing during this event.