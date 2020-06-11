BLACKFOOT – It has been announced that there be some “open field” workouts for those boys who would like to be part of the Blackfoot High School boys’ soccer program beginning this fall.
Anyone who is eligible to participate, incoming freshmen through seniors, will be invited to workout with the potential team.
Blackfoot has had a very strong boys’ soccer program over the years including one state championship. The team will work on various drills that will improve and increase the players agility and ability on the field.
On Tuesdays, the players may gather at the soccer complex on the campus of Blackfoot High School for workouts from 10–11:30 a.m.
Then on Thursdays, the players may gather at the soccer complex on the campus of Blackfoot High School for workouts from 7–8:30 p.m.
Please have on the proper attire, including shoes, for the workout and be ready to work hard and make progress towards a successful high school career beginning immediately.