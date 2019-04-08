BLACKFOOT – The award winning Blackfoot High School Cheer squad is beginning the process of selecting the squad for 2019-2020.
There will be a mandatory meeting for parents of prospective Cheer Squad members on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the old gym at Blackfoot High School.
Information regarding the cheer squad will be discussed and requirements for the squad will be disclosed.
Part of the information will be details regarding time and financial commitments, which will affect the parents. In addition, information regarding behavior will be discussed so that there will be no question regarding what expectations will be for the students trying out and participating in the cheer squad. Behaviors which will not be tolerated will be discussed and discipline should be expected if the students are not adhering to the policies in place.
Attendance to practices and functions will be mandatory and noncompliance could result in dismissal from the team.
There will be clinics held to demonstrate what physical requirements will be mandatory. The clinics will be held April 29 from 2:45–4:30 p.m., April 30 from 4–6:30 p.m., and May 1 from 7-9 p.m.
The tryout session will be on May 2 beginning at 5 p.m.
All students will be welcome to attend.