BLACKFOOT – The annual Blackfoot High School girls' basketball camp has been set for June 5-6 and is open for all girls in the second through the eighth grade.
The three-hour sessions will begin at 9 a.m. and last until noon, both Wednesday and Thursday, June 5-6.
The cost of the camp is $45 and may be paid at the door.
The camp is under the direction of Blackfoot coach Courtnei Smith and will have members of the BHS girls' team as assistants.
Further information about the camp may be obtained by contacting Courtnie Smith at (208) 317-3221.