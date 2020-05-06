BLACKFOOT – Following two seasons where the Blackfoot High girls’ basketball program advanced to the state tournament, the Blackfoot School District has announced that the head coaching position at the is now open and the district is accepting applications to fill the position.
The position is listed as a part-time position and will remain open until filled.
The starting date is listed as the beginning of the 2020-21 girls’ basketball season.
The job description is listed as: Develop a successful girls basketball program for ninth through twelfth grade female students enrolled at Blackfoot High School and other duties as assigned by the Athletic Director and building principal.
Candidates are expected to have a teaching certificate or the district may consider applicants with a high school diploma or its equivalent who are versed in coaching standards set by the Idaho High School Activities Association. Applicants with previous basketball coaching experience will be given preference.
The Blackfoot Lady Broncos are coming off a season where they were the High Country Conference runners-up and advanced to the state tournament where they lost their only two games.
In the previous season, the team won 20 games and also were runners-up in the High Country Conference and were the consolation champions at the state tournament.
The girls’ team could return three starters, including two first team all-conference players and numerous players from a district winning junior varsity program.