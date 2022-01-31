BLACKFOOT – In the District 6 4A girls’ basketball tournament, all roads to a championship must run through the reigning state 4A championship team in Blackfoot.
Not only are the Lady Broncos unbeaten at 21-0, they have beaten every team in 4A they have played by a considerable margin.
In their 21 games this year, they are winning by an average of nearly 19 points per game and they have a multi-faceted offense that can score from anywhere on the floor.
The team is led by a pair of candidates for player of the year in the High Country Conference in Kianna Wright, the team’s leading scorer, and Hadley Humpherys who is a four-year starter and has scored over 1,000 points in her career. The two post players seem to take turns scoring on the inside and both can pass well and in Wright’s case, she has developed a solid three-point shot that she can and will shoot at any time. If the inside becomes too easy for this team, they simply kick the ball out to a pair of shooting guards in Prairie Caldwell and Esperanza Vergara who can drill the three ball with the best of them. Caldwell can also drive to the basket at any time and plays solid defense.
The fifth starter has been starting for four years and can play any style of ball. If you need a defender, she can shut down anyone the Lady Broncos play. She is also capable of hitting seven or eight three-point shots in a game and she leads this team from one end of the floor to the other. She is their point guard and she directs the show and that is Izzy Arave.
Off the bench, the Lady Broncos have a handful of players they can go to whether you need a point guard and turn to sophomore Kendylan Anderson, or a wing/post in Marlee Pieper, or a quick three-point shot in Megan Evans. There is plenty to draw from.
This is the team to beat in the District 6, 4A tournament, no doubt about it. The Lady Broncos will open play in the tournament on Tuesday with a home game against Hillcrest at 7 p.m. at Chris Gardner Gymnasium.
The question may be who will be second and claim a chance at a state tournament berth with a play-in game?
Finishing second in the conference was Skyline who developed during the course of the season. They have some size and can shoot the three-point shot with the best of them, but they sometimes rely too much on freshman Shay Shippen for their scoring and if she has a bad night, it could cost the Lady Grizzlies a chance at moving on. The rest of the squad is solid enough and they play well together, but in two games against Blackfoot, they came up short by the scores of 62-38 and 60-32. They had trouble scoring and the Blackfoot defense is too fast and strong to make much of an imprint on Blackfoot.
Skyline, however, did beat third place Shelley on two occasions, the first time by the score of 65-49 and the second time 65-55. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the Lady Grizz are better than the Lady Russets, but they did play better in those two contests. If Shippen gets going early on in a game with Shelley, they will likely win and Shelley will need to find a way to stop or at least slow her down.
Shelley has a pair of outstanding players in Brinlee Cannon and Mia Williams, a sophomore and a freshman, who have proven that the Lady Russets are on the way to rebuilding and if not this year, then next year will be a definite threat to be considered one of the best in the state.
Cannon has been the ball handler for the team for two years now, but with her size, she is also the leading rebounder and can hit the three ball with the best of them. Her freshman running mate is an excellent shooter who is still developing the rest of her game, but when the two play off each other, has been when the Lady Russets have played their best. One game this year, Williams was credited for 26 points and Cannon 25 and the Lady Russets cruised.
If a defense can slow Cannon down, it hinders the offense from Williams and the Russets have had a hard time finding a third scorer. They have the ability to hit from the outside and that usually is from Taylor Ottley, who has hit as many as 6 three-pointers in a game, but without a true post player, the Russets must play from the outside in a bit and that hinders them when rebounding. They count heavily on Alexis Leckington for rebounding, but she is also foul prone because she is always guarding a taller player, so there is the hindrance as well. The Lady Russets could well win their first game against Bonneville Tuesday night at home, and then upset Skyline to earn the right to most likely face off in the tournament finals against Blackfoot. We will have to wait and see how things play out early in the tournament.
Hillcrest and Bonneville have had their struggles this season and while both have shown they can shoot and score, neither team can play defense or rebound enough to make any noise in the tournament.
If they do, it would have to be considered a major upset, but then again, this conference has been known for major upsets in the past several years that have kept very good teams at home when the rest of the state is playing basketball in Boise.
It all gets underway with games at Blackfoot and Shelley on Tuesday night, both games beginning at 7 p.m. when Blackfoot takes on Hillcrest and Shelley will do battle with Bonneville.
Play will continue on Thursday when the two losers will face off in an elimination contest and the winner between Shelley and Bonneville will face off against Skyline at Skyline on Thursday as well, with a game time of 7 p.m.