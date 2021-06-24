FIRTH – The first annual Big Man Football Camp kicked off on Thursday and the special guest coach was none other that NFL veteran defensive lineman Rob Valenzuela, who played for several years with the Detroit Lions after a stellar career with the University of Oregon.
The emphasis of the camp was to help offensive and defensive linemen in the eighth through 12th grades (entering the fall of 2021 football season) with techniques and speed in their play.
“Speed and technique will overcome size 95% of the time,” Valenzuela said. “A lot of what we are showing these players they will need to take home and practice themselves at home to really make a difference.”
There were a number of drills that the players were being put through during the early part of the session at Firth High School. They were working a lot of one-on-one with three coaches and the 30 players who enrolled in the camp.
“This is only the start of what we would like to build for the future,” Valenzuela said. “I can see that we have the potential to run several camps during the summer, at different locations, and emphasize different things at each camp, catering to what different schools may need to have as well.”
The players were eating up the attention that a former NFL player was showing them, including the Nuclear Conference defensive player of the year, Athan Blonquist of Firth.
“There is so much that we are being shown today, I am just trying to soak it up and take it home to work on things.” Blonquist said. “As a senior this fall, it will fall on my shoulders to take what I learn and then make sure that the rest of the team can incorporate into their games as well. A lot of good stuff is being shared.”
While the majority of the players who enrolled in this camp were from Firth, there were also players from other schools that showed up and a few that enrolled that ended up having conflicts in their schedules. That is why the planning for next year has already started and will include another camp or two so more players will have the opportunity. Valenzuela said he would like to keep the camps limited to 30 or fewer players so they can continue to keep the one-on-one activity going with the players.
“The players can only soak up so much in a six-hour time frame,” Valenzuela said. “We are expecting they will take this home and practice it on their own time, but there will be some things that get varied and forgotten, but that is okay too, as long as they learn something from the experience.”
Blonquist was one of the players who always seemed to be at the front of the line for the different drills and when he finished, he was always there to greet the others as they finished with a positive note.
“I want these guys, especially the teammates of mine, to know that I have their back and I am there to help them get better,” Blonquist said. “I am trying to be the leader and they are learning that I am there for them as much as I am for the team.”
The camp was only slated for a single day this year, with the workout lasting from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., with plenty of water breaks and a short lunch break during the different drills.
“This camp, while very informative, was designed to be a one-day thing,” Firth coach Jordan Bartlett said. “We wanted to keep it to one day and keep the repetitions up so they could learn a lot and then have plenty of time to work on it at home before they took it to the fall football practices.”
All of the players seemed intent on watching and learning from the three coaches that were there and studying and practicing their techniques as much as possible while they had instructors willing to help them. There was a lot of improvement from the first demonstration of a drill to when the drill was over 15 minutes later.
“There is so much that they are showing us in so little time to really practice it a lot,” Blonquist said. “It is going to take a while for us to get it down pat, but we have time over the next couple of weeks to really implement it before we start working on some of our other football camps this summer.”
It was a very productive session from start to finish and there wasn’t anyone who seemed to lose interest during the time frame that was allotted for the players and coaches to interact. There was a lot of opportunity to get additional one-on-one instruction and everyone was looking more comfortable and in better form than when the camp started by the time that it was over.