POCATELLO – In a move that wasn’t totally unexpected, the Big Sky Conference and Idaho State University have announced that Big Sky Conference football, which includes the Idaho State Bengals and other conference members, will be postponing play until the spring of 2021.
The news was received by most conference members as expected from the news that was leaked on Thursday evening from the conference’s university presidents meeting that had been ongoing all day.
“We are in a football calendar, that begins with spring practice, goes into summer with weight training and advances to the fall season preparation,” ISU head coach Rob Phenicie said. “We then go into the fall season and recruiting. We will just move April into September and begin our preparations from there.”
The following is from a press Release from the Big Sky Conference:
Due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Big Sky Conference is postponing its fall 2020 football season to spring 2021. The conference’s Presidents’ Council convened Thursday and voted to move forward in this manner.
“The health and safety of our students is our top priority, and ultimately that concern guided our decision-making process over the past few months as we explored every option regarding the 2020 football season,” said Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern Colorado and chair of the Big Sky Presidents’ Council. “We recognize just how meaningful these opportunities are to the student-athletes, coaches, and staff throughout our conference, and empathize that they won’t be able to compete this fall for a Big Sky championship. We are eager to provide our football programs with that opportunity in the spring when it’s hopefully safer to be able to do so.”
Non-conference play for the conference’s football programs is still pending further review. The Big Sky has begun exploring modified versions of a conference football schedule to be played in the spring and fully supports the NCAA shifting the FCS championship to the spring.
“This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring. We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship.”
Big Sky institutions may continue with permissible athletics activities at their discretion while abiding by NCAA legislation, campus policies, and local and state regulations. Other Big Sky sports that compete in the fall will continue to be reviewed with a final determination made at a later date. “
Idaho State University held a question and answer session via Zoom with Athletic Director Pauline Thiros.
“On the recommendation that came to us from the Presidents Council that was meeting yesterday (Thursday), the Big Sky Conference has postponed the football season to the spring with the anticipation of playing an eight game schedule,” Thiros said. “As of now, we anticipate playing a conference only schedule with the hope of having a playoff for the conference title at the end of the season.”
There was no timeline given for the spring football season and there was no schedule that was presented. There had been talk of schools being contacted about replacing non-conference games on the schedule that had already been canceled and Thiros indicated that as of now, there would be no way to replace any games currently on the schedule and that the schedule would have undergo substantial changes to make it an all conference schedule with equal home and away games and the possibility of a conference title game.
“There is a lot of work to be done and work with the NCAA in order to make any of this speculation happen”, Thiros said. “We will be working on things for some time to come in order to make this all work for the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and students involved.”
This whole situation as it has been determined to have happened in the best interest of everyone involved is a decision that has been discussed for months and weeks prior to Friday’s announcement. The schools in the Big Sky Conference have been studying the numbers, the cases on a state by state basis as well as the current status on the individual conferences.
“With schools in the conference from Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah and Colorado involved, there are a lot of factors that went into this decision,” Thiros said. “We (Idaho State University) agree with the decision and support the decision and are determined to make the most of this situation. Our athletes and coaches have been made aware of the situation and are going forward to make the best of what is going on with this pandemic.”
A lot of athletes around the country have been given the opportunity to opt out of the program for various reasons.
“We have told all of our athletes, in all of our sports, that we are honoring their commitments to us and it is their choice to play or not to play,” Thiros said. “We will honor the scholarships that have been given and will work with the students to help them make the best decisions for their individual situation. We will work with the NCAA to help ensure that the athletes get every opportunity to get an education and be able to participate. These kids are competitors and we want them to have the chance to compete if at all possible.
“One of the worst possibilities would be to push forward and then have to stop and re-start a program in full swing of a season. That could occur more than once in this football season and we don’t feel that it is prudent at this time to pursue a season that could have multiple stoppages and restarts. That would not be good for our fans, sponsors, and players and coaches.
“We want to play,” Thiros said. “We are avoiding the potential to have a stop and start situation. We do not want to have lack of continuity in the season for the fans and all those involved in the program.”
The 30-minute question and answer period with Thiros was followed with a like session with Phenicie.
“It is what it is,” Phenicie said. “We were already making the preparations to have a football season this fall and were excited to begin our serious practices today in order to be ready for the first game in September.
“This is what coaches do, we are responsible for getting the team ready to play and it was beginning to become burdensome to have to deal with the questions and rumors that were coming to us day by day of are we playing or are we not playing. Were we going to play this team or that team and just what were we trying to do with this pandemic.
“This whole situation was causing a lot of indecision on our part,” Phenicie said. “We have a course of action as coaches. We know what we need to do to get ready, but the on again, off again stuff doesn’t allow us to properly prepare our players for what is coming up ahead.
“The situation was getting to be out of hand and we were questioning the direction that we were expected to go as far as coaches are concerned.
“Everything that we have discussed today is now out of our control,” Phenicie said. “We have been handed a plan and now we are going to do the best that we can to follow that plan. We now know that we are restarting the spring portion of the football calendar. What is ahead of us is what we would normally do in the spring. We lost the spring portion of our calendar and now we have it back. We will begin from that point and see where it is going to take us as the fall goes along. It should be a different kind of a ride, but we are here to do a job and that is what we intend to do.”
The program will move forward and there are definitely more adjustments to come as the member schools of the Big Sky will have to entertain the idea that other fall sports may have their schedules adjusted according to the way the COVID-19 changes.
There is the possibility of shortened schedules, moving of schedules and so on. The thing that must be kept in mind is that everything being done is in the best interest of the health and safety of the fans, sponsors, coaches and players of the different teams and in the best interest of the schools and their facilities as well.