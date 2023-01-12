Bills Hamlin Football

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks with the media, Thursday Jan. 5, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during the Bill’s NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

 AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)—Jimmye Laycock’s first thought during those initial chilling moments went to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field in Cincinnati last week.

The former William & Mary coach’s second thought, upon seeing teary-eyed players’ reactions, then turned to Sean McDermott, the Bills coach and his former player. If anyone was capable of navigating a team through the rough, emotional waters, Laycock knew it was McDermott.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.