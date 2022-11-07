Bills Jets Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

 AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.


