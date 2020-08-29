Kimberly 30, Snake River 26
In Kimberly, the visiting Snake River Panthers struggled with their defense and the offense couldn’t score enough to withstand the Bulldogs in the season opener for both teams.
The Panthers, who returned eight starters on defense, had trouble with the interior defense and the Bulldogs took advantage of it as they scored 30 points on the No. 2 ranked team in the 3A classification from last week’s state media poll.
Snake River will return to action on Friday when they travel to Weston to take on the 2A defending state champion West Side Pirates with a kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. West Side opened the season with a 33-6 win on the road over Firth.
Aberdeen 20, American Falls 8
In what is becoming an annual tradition, the Aberdeen Tigers tackled the American Falls Beavers and left American Falls with a 20-8 win.
“I really felt good about how we played tonight,” Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. “We challenged the kids going into tonight, that going against American Falls’ double-wing, we needed to be the physical football team to win tonight. I really thought that we played well in the trenches.”
Aberdeen (1-0) hosts Declo next week.