BLACKFOOT – It was a mixed bag of results as the Bingham County football teams took to the gridiron this week.
On Thursday, Shelley traveled to Logan, Utah, to take part in the Rocky Mountain Classic on the campus of Utah State University.
The opponent, the defending 5A state champion Skyview team that had already won a pair of games on the season while the Russets were making their first start under new head coach Josh Wells.
The team from Skyview proved to be too much as they overwhelmed the Russets to the tune of a 55-8 score, including a pair of defensive touchdowns.
The game was delayed for nearly 45 minutes at the start and then was shortened when the final seven minutes were not played due to lightning in the area.
The game was over fairly early, as Skyview built a 35-8 lead by halftime and the Russets struggled to find a lot of consistency on offense throughout.
Also on Thursday, the Sho-Ban Chiefs made the eight-hour trip to Pyramid Lake, Nev., and while the offense showed up and scored 30 points, the defense seemed to have missed the bus and allowed 50 to Pyramid Lake.
Aberdeen wasted no time in taking care of the Beavers of American Falls in the two teams’ annual season opener Friday. The Beavers showed little offense while the Tigers of Aberdeen ran the ball effectively all night in rolling up a 48-8 win. Aberdeen didn’t need to throw the ball, while American Falls was ineffective throwing the ball which accounted for the lopsided score.
Aberdeen will face Declo next Friday night in Declo as the two-time defending state champion Hornets try to get on track following an opening loss. Game time on Friday will be at 7 p.m..
Also on Friday, the Firth Cougars traveled to West Side to take on the Pirates in both teams’ season opener. While the Cougars were able to score, they just couldn’t score enough as the Pirates won the game 28-18. The game was a rematch of the first round of the state playoffs from a year ago in which the Pirates whacked the Cougars with a big stick in a huge win. Firth will be right back in action on Friday night when they take on Soda Springs at 7 p.m. at Firth. It will be Soda Springs’ season opener while new Firth coach Jordan Bartlett will be looking for his first career win.