BLACKFOOT – There were four Bingham County high school football teams in action on Friday night and three of the four were winners, as expected.
Aside from Blackfoot’s Homecoming win over Madison, Snake River and Aberdeen were also big winners and the Shelley Russets found some offense, but fell to the Bonneville Bees.
Snake River 45, Marsh Valley 12
Jeb Harrison’s Snake River Panthers got back on the winning track with an authoritative win over conference rival Marsh Valley by the score of 45-12.
The Eagles, who won the South East Idaho Conference a year ago, graduated the majority of that team and it has shown this year. Other than a one-point win over South Fremont, who has struggled even against 2A competition this season. The other wins by the Eagles were against Filer and Malad and so it was expected that the Panthers should roll over the Eagles comfortably and they did just that.
The Panthers were able to get their running game going, which had gone missing in the snow and cold at Teton a week ago, and they were able to control the field position, the clock and obviously the score.
With the win, the Panthers go to 5-2 on the season and hold the edge in the South East Idaho Conference with a 1-0 record and just need to beat American Falls next week to secure that conference’s berth in the state 3A playoffs.
The game next Friday, against American Falls, will be held at Harrison Field and will begin at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen 68, Marsing 0
For anyone who has been wondering what ever happened to the Aberdeen football team that started the season in such a promising manner with a huge win over 3A American Falls, it has returned and done so in a big way as they simply had their way with the Marsing Huskies.
Not only did the Tigers score 68 points, but the defense got into the action as well as they pitched a shutout on the night, their first of the season, and gave their fans hope of returning to the state playoffs once again this fall.
A regular in the playoffs, and a title contender in recent years, the Tigers had fallen on hard times since their season opening win back in August. What followed had a lot of people scratching their heads, including head coach Jeff Duffin as things just didn’t make much sense. He had seniors in key positions and he had a strong four-captain set that were all leaders, but things just weren’t going their way.
That is all behind them now and wins in the final two weeks of the season against Soda Springs and Malad should have the Tigers right back in the playoffs and once there, anything can happen.
The Tigers catch Soda Springs next Friday in Soda Springs and will likely be favored to win the game. The game will begin at 7 p.m.
Bonneville 21, Shelley 6
It has not been a memorable year for the Shelley Russets and things just seem to be getting worse for first year head coach Josh Wells. In what may have been his last real chance to pick up a win this season, the Russets fell to the Bees of Bonneville by the final of 21-6. The final two games on the schedule are against Skyline, who won state titles in 2016 and 2017, and fifth-ranked Blackfoot, who has but a single loss on the season in the 2019 finale.
It was another game where the Russets just couldn’t find a way to score more than six points against a defense that has given up points by the bushelful. Whether it was fatigue from having been off a couple weeks from school for the annual harvest break or just plain tired of not playing good football, the Russets had another forgetable offensive performance Friday night.
They will be right back in action against Skyline, who is coming off a win against defending state champion Hillcrest. That game will take place in Shelley Friday night and will have a 7 p.m. kickoff.