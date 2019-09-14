The Aberdeen Tigers have found the going a bit tough since their season opening win over American Falls.
Last week, they took to the road and fell at the hands of the two time defending champions Declo Hornets in a game that many felt was the Tigers to win.
This week, they were on the road again at highly ranked North Fremont and the end result was not a good one for the proud Tigers.
The final score was North Fremont 44, Aberdeen 8
Aberdeen just couldn’t get much going on the road. The offense and defense both struggled with the schemes that North Fremont presented and the Huskies proved why they were the second-ranked team in the state coming into the game.
“We had a rough night,” Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. “We just got beat by a good football team and we will have to go home and try and regroup before we face Bear Lake next week.”
With the loss, the Tigers fall to 1-2 on the season and begin conference play with the Bears on Sept. 20. That game will be a home contest for the Tigers and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Sho-Ban Chiefs haven’t played competitive football for a couple of years and they seem to be having a bit of trouble getting back into the swing of things.
They were on the road for the third straight week to begin the season and for the third straight week, ended up giving up 50 or more points to their opponent.
In the opener, the Chiefs fell to Pyramid Lake, Nev., by the final of 50-30, the second week it was Rockland who took down the Chiefs by a score of 58-14. This week, Owyhee did the damage by the final of 58-0.
The Chiefs knew the going was going to be tough, but they probably didn’t expect that it would be quite this tough.
Next up for Sho-Ban will be a conference tilt against Clark-Watersprings on Friday with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff in Idaho Falls.