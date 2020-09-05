WEST SIDE 34, SNAKE RIVER 0
The Snake River Panthers football team has a rich football tradition. After all, they once ruled the state with football championships.
This was supposed to be another year where there was a banner hung up at the end of the season, marking another state title. After all, the defense was returning most of the starters from a year ago and the offense had a returning quarterback and top flight wide receiver.
Things are not looking so good right now, after the Panthers failed to pick up a win opening week against a huge underdog in Kimberly who downed the Panthers by a final score of 30-26. Things look a little more bleak after the Panthers’ second game, this one against a 2A school in West Side, who although they are the defending state 2A champions did not figure to be able to handle the mighty Panthers. The final score might just tell the whole story as the Pirates didn’t just beat the Panthers, they demoralized and embarrassed them to the tune of a 34-0 beat down.
That leaves the Panthers at 0-2 on the year and wondering what happened to the dreams of adding a banner to the gymnasium, especially when you look down the road and see Blackfoot, the state’s number three ranked 4A team, coming to town and a pretty good Teton team is right on their heels the following week and suddenly, the Panthers could be 0-4 and trying to salvage anything in the second half of the season.
The vaunted Panther defense didn’t even show up for a minute of the game as the Pirates dominated the game with their running offense.
The Panther offense didn’t even bother to get off the bus as there was no running game to speak of and the passing game was swallowed up by the Pirates’ defense.
Things must change and change quickly because Blackfoot will not mess around and they want to skin the Panthers and hang the pelt on the wall in Blackfoot.
The game on Friday night will mark the first game for Snake River in the friendly confines of Harrison Field this year and they do have a pretty good record on the home turf, but only time will tell that outcome.
The game against Blackfoot will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday.
ABERDEEN 22, DECLO 12
The Tigers of Aberdeen opened the season the same way they have done over the past several years, with a win over American Falls. It wasn’t expected that things would be any different, the Tigers simply have the Beavers’ number and they go in with the expectation of winning and then accomplish that feat.
It is the second game of the year where the Tigers seem to run into trouble as they do not back down from anyone and have been playing Declo, the mighty Hornets with their back to back titles and all-state players in tow and they just haven’t been able to get over the hump with Declo.
This year, there is something different about the Tigers as they are going quietly about their business and doing what they can offensively and simply shutting down the other team’s offense.
That was the case this Friday night as Aberdeen shut down the Hornets offense and did enough to post a 10-point victory over the visitors.
The win by Aberdeen puts the Tigers at 2-0 on the young season and with high hopes of upsetting the apple cart in the 2A rankings in future football polls.
The Jeff Duffin coached Tigers are flying high after two weeks of play and they will be a team to reckon with as they move into the South East Idaho Conference schedule in the next couple of weeks. For now, their attention will be on the 3A South Fremont Cougars, who like the Tigers will carry a 2-0 record into the game this coming Friday in St. Anthony.
There won’t be many who will pick the Tigers, but the most dangerous teams on the planet are those who don’t know how to lose because they carry confidence with them when the step onto the field.
That will be the case this week as both teams will be undefeated and both teams will be trying to go 3-0 for the first time in several years and the game could be one of the best match-ups in the state.
The Tigers’ defense will have their claws sharpened for the effort and be out to prove that the win over Declo was no fluke and they deserve to be 3-0 on the young season.