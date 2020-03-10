BOISE – The All-Tournament teams from the state boys’ basketball tournament have been announced and several Bingham County players have been recognized for their outstanding play.

The tournaments were conducted at various venues in the Treasure Valley, including Borah High School for the 4A tournament and Meridian High School for the 3A tournament.

Both Reece Robinson and Carter Layton of Blackfoot were mentioned among those in the Honorable Mention category of the 4A classification.

Making the first team for the 3A classification from Snake River was Treyton Young, while Noah Watt was named as the Sixth Man Award winner and Michael Ibarra was named as an Honorable Mention.

Both the 4A and the 3A teams are listed below:

4A Boys Basketball All-Tournament Teams

MVP

Luke Smellie, Preston

12 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.3 steals per game

Defensive MVP

Sean Austin, Kuna

5 steal per game

6th Man Award

Cash Cowdery, Middleton

13 points, 5.3 rebounds

1st Team

Ty Hyde, Preston

Tyler Robinett, Middleton

Kasen Carpenter, Minico

Benny Kitchel, Moscow

Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls

2nd Team

Dylan Seeley, Idaho Falls

Ryan Chandler, Minico

Jaxon Sorenson, Idaho Falls

Blake Buchanan, Moscow

Sy Eaton, Middleton

Honorable Mention

Reece Robinson, Blackfoot

Cooper Hobson, Preston

Cade Randall, Kuna

Carter Layton, Blackfoot

Nick Wolter, Bishop Kelly

3A Boys Basketball All-Tournament Teams

MVP

Dawson Cummins, Kimberly

66 points, 20 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

6th Man Award

Noah Watt, Snake River

43 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

1st Team

Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem

Nolan Bower, Fruitland

Brant Etherington, Kimberly

Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem

Treyton Young, Snake River

2nd Team

Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland

Bracken Howell, Marsh Valley

Austin Jarolimek, Filer

Graden Nearing, Kellogg

Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem

Honorable Mention

Peyton Bair, Kimberly

Spencer Fisher, Homedale

Jaxon Dines, Homedale

Michael Ibarra, Snake River

Gavin Luna, Kellogg