BOISE – The All-Tournament teams from the state boys’ basketball tournament have been announced and several Bingham County players have been recognized for their outstanding play.
The tournaments were conducted at various venues in the Treasure Valley, including Borah High School for the 4A tournament and Meridian High School for the 3A tournament.
Both Reece Robinson and Carter Layton of Blackfoot were mentioned among those in the Honorable Mention category of the 4A classification.
Making the first team for the 3A classification from Snake River was Treyton Young, while Noah Watt was named as the Sixth Man Award winner and Michael Ibarra was named as an Honorable Mention.
Both the 4A and the 3A teams are listed below:
4A Boys Basketball All-Tournament Teams
MVP
Luke Smellie, Preston
12 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.3 steals per game
Defensive MVP
Sean Austin, Kuna
5 steal per game
6th Man Award
Cash Cowdery, Middleton
13 points, 5.3 rebounds
1st Team
Ty Hyde, Preston
Tyler Robinett, Middleton
Kasen Carpenter, Minico
Benny Kitchel, Moscow
Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls
2nd Team
Dylan Seeley, Idaho Falls
Ryan Chandler, Minico
Jaxon Sorenson, Idaho Falls
Blake Buchanan, Moscow
Sy Eaton, Middleton
Honorable Mention
Reece Robinson, Blackfoot
Cooper Hobson, Preston
Cade Randall, Kuna
Carter Layton, Blackfoot
Nick Wolter, Bishop Kelly
3A Boys Basketball All-Tournament Teams
MVP
Dawson Cummins, Kimberly
66 points, 20 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks
6th Man Award
Noah Watt, Snake River
43 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
1st Team
Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem
Nolan Bower, Fruitland
Brant Etherington, Kimberly
Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem
Treyton Young, Snake River
2nd Team
Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland
Bracken Howell, Marsh Valley
Austin Jarolimek, Filer
Graden Nearing, Kellogg
Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem
Honorable Mention
Peyton Bair, Kimberly
Spencer Fisher, Homedale
Jaxon Dines, Homedale
Michael Ibarra, Snake River
Gavin Luna, Kellogg