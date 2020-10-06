BLACKFOOT – The most recent posting of power ratings for soccer teams gives us an idea of how the local teams will fare, not only in the upcoming district tournaments, but also the state tournaments later in October.
Of course, since there are not any 5A teams in Bingham Country, we will only look at the 4A and the 3A/2A teams that are participating in the district and state tournaments
We all know there are five district champions that will get automatic berths to the state tournament. In the boys’ 4A, that means from the list of top power ratings teams, Canyon Ridge, Blackfoot, Century, Caldwell, Bishop Kelly and Sandpoint are pretty good choices to make the field.
What about the other teams, how well do you think that they will do in their individual district tournaments and who do you think might make the state tournament?
Following is the list of the top 15 boys’ 4A soccer teams in Idaho:
Team — Conference record — Overall record — Power rating
1. Canyon Ridge 8 – 1 – 0 11 – 1 – 0 131.00
2. Blackfoot 6 – 0 – 0 11 – 1 – 0 127.00
3. Century 2 – 0 – 1 8 – 1 – 2 98.00
4. Jerome 9 – 1 – 0 9 – 2 – 0 89.00
5. Wood River 3 – 0 – 1 6 – 0 – 2 67.00
6. Preston 1 – 2 – 1 8 – 5 – 2 63.00
7. Caldwell 3 – 1 – 0 5 – 1 – 1 62.00
8. Bishop Kelly 5 – 0 – 0 5 – 0 – 0 61.00
9. Hillcrest 5 – 2 – 0 6 – 5 – 2 52.00
10. Vallivue 3 – 1 – 0 3 – 1 – 0 28.00
11. Sandpoint 2 – 4 – 1 2 – 4 – 1 12.00
12. Pocatello 1 — 2 – 0 4 – 4 – 1 11.00
13. Emmett 1 – 2 – 0 2 – 2 – 0 2.00
14. Twin Falls 3 – 5 – 0 4 – 6 – 0 0.00
15. Ridgevue 0 – 2 – 1 1 – 2 – 1 0.00
Following is the list of the top 15 4A girls’ soccer teams in Idaho:
1. Bonneville 6 – 0 – 0 11 – 1 – 1 144.00
2. Twin Falls 7 – 0 – 1 10 – 0 – 1 128.00
3. Bishop Kelly 5 – 0 – 0 5 – 0 – 0 62.00
4. Canyon Ridge 4 – 1 – 2 5 – 2 – 2 55.00
5. Preston 3 – 1 — 0 8 – 6 – 0 50.00
6. Jerome 5 – 3 – 2 5 – 3 – 2 47.00
7. Middleton 4 – 1 – 0 4 – 1 – 0 44.00
8. Columbia 2 – 1 – 0 4 – 1 – 0 37.00
9. Sandpoint 3 – 1 – 0 4 – 4 – 0 33.00
10. Pocatello 0 – 1 – 2 5 – 6 – 2 22.00
11. Skyline 2 – 1 – 0 3 – 3 – 1 20.00
12. Moscow 1 – 1 – 0 1 – 1 – 0 8.00
13. Ridgevue 0 – 2 – 0 2 – 2 – 1 7.00
14. Hillcrest 2 – 2 – 0 2 – 4 – 3 6.00
15. Wood River 3 – 0 – 0 3 – 4 – 0 4.00
Following is the list of the top 15 3A/2A boys’ soccer teams in the state of Idaho:
1. Sugar-Salem 3 – 0 – 0 10 – 2 – 1 112.00
2. Teton 2 – 1 – 0 9 – 1 – 0 100.00
3. Gooding 6 – 0 – 1 7 – 0 – 1 85.00
4. Bonners Ferry 3 – 0 – 2 5 – 1 – 3 69.00
5. McCall-Donnelly 2 – 0 – 0 5 – 0 – 0 63.00
6. Kimberly 6 – 3 – 0 7 – 3 – 0 62.00
7. American Falls 2 – 0 – 0 5 – 3 – 0 44.00
8. Wendell 5 – 2 – 0 5 – 3 – 0 36.00
9. St. Maries 2 – 0 – 0 2 – 0 – 0 26.00
10. Grangeville 3 – 2 – 1 3 – 3 – 1 18.00
11. South Fremont 0 – 0 – 0 1 – 0 – 0 11.00
12. Sun Valley Community 2 – 0 – 0 2 – 3 — 0 8.00
13. CDA Charter 0 – 0 – 2 0 – 1 – 2 0.00
14. Timberlake 2 – 2 – 1 2 – 4 – 2 -1.00
15. Firth 0 – 4 – 0 2 – 4 – 1 -5.00
Following is the list of the top 15 3A/2A girls’ soccer teams in the state of Idaho:
1. Kimberly 8 – 0 – 0 10 – 0 – 0 127.00
2. Sugar-Salem 3 – 0 – 0 9 – 1 – 0 110.00
3. American Falls 5 – 1 – 1 10 – 3 – 1 100.00
4. CDA Charter 4 – 0 – 0 6 – 0 – 1 98.00
5. Marsh Valley 4 – 0 – 1 9 – 3 – 1 87.00
6. Teton 4 – 1 – 0 8 – 3 – 1 81.00
7. Sun Valley Community 2 – 0 – 0 5 – 0 – 0 67.00
8. Buhl 7 – 3 – 1 8 – 4 – 1 66.00
9. Wendell 5 – 2 – 1 7 – 3 – 1 61.00
10. Timberlake 4 – 2 — 1 4 – 2 – 2 43.00
11. Grangeville 3 – 1 – 1 5 – 2 – 1 42.00
12. McCall-Donnelly 1 – 0 – 0 2 – 0 – 0 25.00
13. Snake River 3 – 2 – 0 5 – 6 – 2 24.00
14. Fruitland 1 – 0 – 0 1 – 0 – 0 12.00
15. Bonners Ferry 3 – 3 – 0 3 – 3 – 1 11.00