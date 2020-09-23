BLACKFOOT – As the regular season rapidly closes in on an ending, the latest conference standings are available to show the teams just where they stand.

In the 4A High Country Conference, the Blackfoot Broncos are in good shape to secure the top seed in the district tournament that comes up in just two weeks. They had a key game on Wednesday against Hillcrest that will go a long way in determining the top seed.

4A High Country Conference

Boys Soccer

Team Conference record Overall record

Blackfoot 3-0 8-1

Hillcrest 3-1 4-3-2

Skyline 1-2 3-4-2

Shelley 0-2 1-7-1

Bonneville 0-2 0-7

4A High Country Conference

Girls Soccer

Bonneville 4-0 9-1-1

Skyline 2-1 3-3-1

Hillcrest 2-2 2-4-3

Blackfoot 0-2-1 0-8-1

Shelley 0-3-1 0-9-1

3A Mountain Rivers Conference

Boys Soccer

Sugar-Salem 2-0 8-2-1

Teton 1-1 5-1-0

Firth 0-2 1-2-0

(South Fremont could not field a team)

3A Mountain Rivers Conference

Girls Soccer

Sugar-Salem 2-0 7-1-0

Teton 2-1 4-2-1

South Fremont 1-1 3-4-0

Firth 0-3 2-6-0

3A South East Idaho Conference

Boys Soccer

Marsh Valley 3-1 3-5-1

American Falls 1-0 3-3-0

Aberdeen 1-2 1-5-0

Snake River 0-2 0-6-0

3A South East Idaho Conference

Girls Soccer

Marsh Valley 4-0-1 7-2-1

American Falls 3-1-1 6-3-1

Snake River 3-1 5-5-1

Malad 1-4-0 2-5-0

Aberdeen 0-5-0 0-7-0