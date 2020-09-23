BLACKFOOT – As the regular season rapidly closes in on an ending, the latest conference standings are available to show the teams just where they stand.
In the 4A High Country Conference, the Blackfoot Broncos are in good shape to secure the top seed in the district tournament that comes up in just two weeks. They had a key game on Wednesday against Hillcrest that will go a long way in determining the top seed.
4A High Country Conference
Boys Soccer
Team Conference record Overall record
Blackfoot 3-0 8-1
Hillcrest 3-1 4-3-2
Skyline 1-2 3-4-2
Shelley 0-2 1-7-1
Bonneville 0-2 0-7
4A High Country Conference
Girls Soccer
Bonneville 4-0 9-1-1
Skyline 2-1 3-3-1
Hillcrest 2-2 2-4-3
Blackfoot 0-2-1 0-8-1
Shelley 0-3-1 0-9-1
3A Mountain Rivers Conference
Boys Soccer
Sugar-Salem 2-0 8-2-1
Teton 1-1 5-1-0
Firth 0-2 1-2-0
(South Fremont could not field a team)
3A Mountain Rivers Conference
Girls Soccer
Sugar-Salem 2-0 7-1-0
Teton 2-1 4-2-1
South Fremont 1-1 3-4-0
Firth 0-3 2-6-0
3A South East Idaho Conference
Boys Soccer
Marsh Valley 3-1 3-5-1
American Falls 1-0 3-3-0
Aberdeen 1-2 1-5-0
Snake River 0-2 0-6-0
3A South East Idaho Conference
Girls Soccer
Marsh Valley 4-0-1 7-2-1
American Falls 3-1-1 6-3-1
Snake River 3-1 5-5-1
Malad 1-4-0 2-5-0
Aberdeen 0-5-0 0-7-0