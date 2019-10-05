FOOTBALL
SALMON – The Firth Cougars made the long trip to Salmon Friday in hopes of adding a win to the one they got a week ago as they opened Nuclear Conference play. That win, 53-0 over Ririe, had the Cougars at 1-0 in conference play and they were hungry for more as they hit the road to play the Savages.
The Savages, having one of their better years in recent memory, were waiting for the Cougars and they were having none of the Cougars coming in to take away a win.
After the long bus ride, the Cougars took a bit to get on track, but they did what they do best, improvise, and when one aspect of the game wasn’t working, they turned to another.
While the weather wasn’t ideal, cold and a bit windy, the Cougars worked on grounding out the offense and when things were all said and done, they found themselves on the good side of a 15-8 win over Salmon and a 2-0 record in Nuclear Conference play.
There are still a lot of games to be played, but this is a vast improvement for a team that went 3-5 a year ago but they still must prepare for North Fremont, the top-ranked team in the 2A classification in the state.
That game will come up in two weeks when the Cougars travel to Ashton for the big game of the Nuclear Conference season.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Ashton Oct. 18. The two teams are expected to bring unbeaten conference records into the game and North Fremont will put its undefeated season record on the line in that game.
VOLLEYBALL
TERRETON – The Firth Lady Cougars continued their unblemished record in conference play with another 3-0 win, this time at the hands of West Jefferson, on the road.
They won games by scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-14. The Lady Cougars are now 4-0 in conference play, and have not lost a single game to a conference opponent this season.
Leading the way for the Cougars were Jordyn Adams who had eight kills and 10 digs, Hailey Gee with 6 kills and 17 digs, Kiley Mecham with nine kills, Kaydee Park with 23 assists and Liberty Park with 12 digs.
The Lady Cougars continue to play at a high level and with a lot of intensity and will continue their trek through conference play when they take on Salmon Tuesday night with first serve coming at 7 p.m.
The Lady Cougars are now 5-0 in conference play with three matches remaining until the district tournament begins late next week. The closest team to the Lady Cougars in the Nuclear Conference is Ririe, who have posted a 2-2 record in conference play.
ST. ANTHONY – The Lady Panthers of Snake River continued to have troubles with members of the Mountain Rivers Conference this week. This time it was with the Lady Cougars of South Fremont.
After dropping a pair of matches to Sugar-Salem earlier this season, it was the Lady Cougars’ turn to drop the Lady Panthers.
It took four games to get by the Panthers and the Cougars did it by scores of 23-25, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-20.
Leading the Panthers in assists were Abby Gilbert with 16 and Tatum Cherry with 15, in blocks were Jayda Ward with five and Olivia Kracl and Adia Goff with three, in digs Lillie Bouse had 31 and Jordyn Glbert had 24, Abby Gilbers and Lillie Bouse each had two aces and in kills, Olivia Kracl led the way with 14, while Adia Goff had eight and Jodyn Gilbert had six.
Next up will be a Thursday contest with American Falls as the Lady Panthers will celebrate Senior Night against the Beavers. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.
SOCCER
THOMAS – The Snake River boys’ soccer team found itself with a doubleheader on Saturday as they were forced to complete a suspended game with American Falls and then play a regularly scheduled contest with the Firth Cougars.
In the conference tilt with American Falls, the injury-plagued and undermanned Panthers put up a good fight, but came out on the wrong end of a 6-2 score.
In the second contest against the Cougars, which had no conference implications, the Panthers and Cougars both emptied their benches and played a fun game that involved many players who may have been seeing competition for the first time this season. With the gloves off and the coaches in total agreement, the contest ended up in a 2-2 tie and no injuries were incurred by either team.
Firth has a game remaining with Teton, which will determine the second seed in the Mountain Rivers Conference and the Panthers have a match with Marsh Valley which will also determine the second seed, this time in the South East Idaho Conference.
Firth will play on Thursday at Teton with the first kick coming at 4:30 p.m.