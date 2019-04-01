BLACKFOOT – After a number of rainouts and rescheduled events, Bingham County will try and get back on its sports schedule this week. Highlighting the week of events will be the three-game set between Blackfoot and Bonneville in baseball as the High Country Conference hits full stride.

Also of note will be the cross-county game between Snake River and Firth as the young teams square off. Firth is coming off a double-header sweep of Shelley, so it will be a good test for both teams.

The Fabulous Four, Firth’s girls 4x400 relay team, will get a test on Thursday in the West Jefferson Invitational Track Meet and the Blackfoot softball team will be tested on Wednesday when they play against Bonneville in Blackfoot.

SPORTS SCHEDULE FOR BINGHAM COUNTY APRIL 1-7

Tuesday

Baseball – Shelley @ Skyline 4 p.m.

Snake River @ Firth 3:30 p.m.

Softball – Snake River @ Firth 3:30 p.m.

Shelley @ Skyline 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball – Shelley @ Skyline 3:30 & 5:30 p.m.

Snake River @ South Fremont 4 p.m.

Softball – Blackfoot vs. Bonneville 3:30 p.m.

Snake River @ South Fremont 4 p.m.

Shelley vs. Skyline 4 p.m.

Golf – Snake River Invitational @ Blackfoot Golf Course

Thursday

Baseball – Blackfoot vs. Bonneville 4 p.m.

Softball – Blackfoot @ Bonneville 4 p.m.

Track – West Jefferson Invitational 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Baseball – Blackfoot @ Bonneville 3:30 & 5:30 p.m.

Shelley @ Rigby 4 p.m.

Snake River @ Soda Springs Noon

Firth @ Gooding 4 & 6 p.m.

Softball — Snake River @ Soda Springs Noon

Shelley @ Kimberly Tournament TBA

Firth @ Gooding 4 & 6 p.m.

Track – Tim Dunne Invitational (Jerome) 1 p.m.

(Snake River)

Saturday

Softball – Shelley @ Kimberly Tournament TBA

Track — Shelley Invitational 11 a.m.

(Shelley, Firth, Blackfoot)

