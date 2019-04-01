BLACKFOOT – After a number of rainouts and rescheduled events, Bingham County will try and get back on its sports schedule this week. Highlighting the week of events will be the three-game set between Blackfoot and Bonneville in baseball as the High Country Conference hits full stride.
Also of note will be the cross-county game between Snake River and Firth as the young teams square off. Firth is coming off a double-header sweep of Shelley, so it will be a good test for both teams.
The Fabulous Four, Firth’s girls 4x400 relay team, will get a test on Thursday in the West Jefferson Invitational Track Meet and the Blackfoot softball team will be tested on Wednesday when they play against Bonneville in Blackfoot.
SPORTS SCHEDULE FOR BINGHAM COUNTY APRIL 1-7
Tuesday
Baseball – Shelley @ Skyline 4 p.m.
Snake River @ Firth 3:30 p.m.
Softball – Snake River @ Firth 3:30 p.m.
Shelley @ Skyline 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Baseball – Shelley @ Skyline 3:30 & 5:30 p.m.
Snake River @ South Fremont 4 p.m.
Softball – Blackfoot vs. Bonneville 3:30 p.m.
Snake River @ South Fremont 4 p.m.
Shelley vs. Skyline 4 p.m.
Golf – Snake River Invitational @ Blackfoot Golf Course
Thursday
Baseball – Blackfoot vs. Bonneville 4 p.m.
Softball – Blackfoot @ Bonneville 4 p.m.
Track – West Jefferson Invitational 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Baseball – Blackfoot @ Bonneville 3:30 & 5:30 p.m.
Shelley @ Rigby 4 p.m.
Snake River @ Soda Springs Noon
Firth @ Gooding 4 & 6 p.m.
Softball — Snake River @ Soda Springs Noon
Shelley @ Kimberly Tournament TBA
Firth @ Gooding 4 & 6 p.m.
Track – Tim Dunne Invitational (Jerome) 1 p.m.
(Snake River)
Saturday
Softball – Shelley @ Kimberly Tournament TBA
Track — Shelley Invitational 11 a.m.
(Shelley, Firth, Blackfoot)