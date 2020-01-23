BOISE – The latest Idaho boys’ basketball media poll has been released and for the first time this season, there is not a single Bingham County team listed in the six classifications, although Snake River did receive votes in the 3A classification.
This should change in the coming weeks as teams continue to make their drive to the district tournaments and attempt to earn a berth at the state tournaments the first week in March.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 13-1 35 1
2. Borah 11-2 21 2
3. Meridian 11-2 18 3
T-4. Post Falls 14-3 15 4
T-4. Rigby 12-1 15 5
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 1
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 10-2 32 1
2. Preston (3) 13-1 31 2
3. Lakeland 11-1 19 3
4. Minico 10-3 8 -
5. Pocatello 10-3 7 5
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 4, Kuna 2, Burley 2
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 12-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 10-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 9-2 21 3
4. Teton 9-2 13 4
T-5. Kellogg 7-4 3 -
T-5. South Fremont 8-4 3 -
Others receiving votes: Snake River 2
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (7) 10-1 35 1
2. Nampa Christian 12-2 22 2
3. West Side 10-2 19 5
4. Marsing 10-3 11 -
5. Melba 9-4 9 4
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 4, Malad 4, New Plymouth 1
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Potlatch (6) 12-1 34 1
2. Ambrose (1) 13-1 27 2
3. Lapwai 10-2 23 3
4. Wilder 13-1 8 -
5. Valley 8-3 6 4
Others receiving votes: Oakley 2, Kamiah 2, Shoshone 2, Prairie 1
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 9-0 32 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 12-4 22 3
3. Garden Valley 8-2 18 2
4. Cascade 10-2 18 4
5. North Gem 11-1 7 -
Others receiving votes: Council 4, Mackay 2, Carey 1, Camas County 1