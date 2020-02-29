NAMPA – Things went pretty much according to plan for the five teams from Bingham County that advanced wrestlers to the Idaho State Wrestling Tournament.
Firth finds itself in 11th place behind District 6 champion Ririe, who sits atop the standings with 124 points. Firth has 41 points behind Gage Vasquez and Jaime Ortiz who were both in Saturday’s semifinals. Firth also has Dustin Bartausky, Nicholas Perkins and Brandon Richards still alive for medals.
Aberdeen, on the strength of third-seeded Ben Velazco, sits in the 27th position. Velazco reached the semifinals and looks to add a medal to his total earned this season.
In the 3A classification, Snake River is in the fifth position with 88.5 points and the class is led by pre-tournament favorite South Fremont with 124.5 points. South Fremont, however, lost individual title favorite Kenneth Copley to a huge upset in the opening round. Copley was undefeated at 62-0 at the start of the tourney and many considered him a lock to win the title. That set the stage for Panther Ty Belnap, one of five Panthers in the semifinals on Saturday.
Brayden Anderson, Emilio Caldera, Kyle Richardson, Tate Benson and Belnap led the Panther charge on Saturday.
The Panthers have nine wrestlers still alive in the tournament.
In the 4A classification, Blackfoot is in sixth position and Shelley is in 13th place, both teams trailing leader Century, who has accumulated 103 points. Blackfoot has 58.5 and Shelley has 31 points.
Leading the Shelley group is Kolton Stacey, Kyle DeRoache and Taylor Balmforth, as expected. All were in the semifinals on Saturday, although Stacey and DeRoache would be facing each other. Those three were also the only wrestlers that Shelley had that are still alive for medals in the tournament after the opening day.
Blackfoot had Esai Castaneda and Nick Chappell through to the semifinals, which could hurt their trophy chances. Austin DeSpain, Michael Edwards, and Maverik Malm joined those top two as being alive for a medal, but that likely won’t be enough to keep the Broncos in the hunt for a trophy.
Wrestling wrapped up at the Ford Nampa Center on Saturday evening, so look for a complete wrap up of all the action in Tuesday’s edition of the Bingham County Chronicle.