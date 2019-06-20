ATOMIC CITY – When you’re a fan of the sport of dirt track auto racing, you just naturally want to be involved in the sport.
It doesn’t seem to matter to a lot of the people who attend the races at Atomic Motor Raceway, they would be happy flipping burgers, selling soft drinks or beer or taking admissions tickets.
For PA announcer Justin Bird, he found something that was even more fun than that, and while he isn’t a Bob Costas as an announcer, he is enthusiastic and wants to get better.
“I just like to yell in the microphone,” Bird said. “There are times that I know I am out of control a little bit and maybe people don’t understand everything I say, but that is part of the attraction of doing it in the first place.”
Bird kind of fell into the job due to his friendship with the track’s owners. The announcer that they had wasn’t getting the crowd stirred up and Justin volunteered to give it a try.
Things worked out, he got the crowd involved, and he has been handling the microphone ever since. It all began last year and has carried over into this season where he has been installed as the track’s official announcer and he calls the action from start to finish every night that Atomic Motor Raceway is in action.
“I just talk to the crowd the way that I would want to be talked to,” Bird said. “I probably push the envelope a little too far at times, and I need to work on the actual race action in order to be more effective. I think I get better every week. It will come and I love being out here.”
It is becoming a real family affair for Bird as well. He has bought a car and has worked on it so that it is usable at the Pocatello Speedway, racing on asphalt. His girlfriend, Orinda Newman, drives a car at the Atomic Motor Speedway, so they are both involved as drivers and car owners and it adds to the excitement.
“I probably get a little more amped up when Orinda is racing and I am announcing,” Bird said. “I know that at times when I am driving, I catch myself listening to the announcer to see how I can get better. It is all a work in progress.”
Bird has enjoyed getting to know the other drivers better and can relate to some of the issues that they have week in and week out because he has the same issues.
He is also a natural for the job since his real job is as the manager of Blackfoot’s O’Reilly Auto Parts store. He has to buy his car parts just like the drivers and he knows what they go through to keep cars on the track and the types of parts that they need from week to week.
“I obviously don’t do it for the money,” Bird said. “Nobody out here is doing it for the money. We do it because we love the sport, the competition and the thrill of maybe winning a race once in a while. There is no bigger rush in the world than seeing the checkered flag come out as you are about to cross the finish line in front of the field of cars.”
Atomic Motor Raceway will be racing once again this Saturday and the gates will open at 6 p.m. The first heat of racers are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Atomic Motor Raceway is located west of Blackfoot on Highway 26, just inside the city limits of Atomic City.