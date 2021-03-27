BOISE – The Blackfoot Broncos got a taste of what it will take to be the top-ranked prep baseball team in the state of Idaho in the 4A classification on Thursday night when they matched up with the Bishop Kelly Knights.
The Broncos dropped their first game of the young season to the Knights by the final of 7-0 as they fell to 3-1 on the season. Bishop Kelly, the top-ranked team in the state, improved to 3-1 on the year with the win.
The Knights, though not overpowering, did all the little things that it takes to win a game between the top two ranked teams in the state.
The Knights scored without a hit, they moved runners over, they stole bases and above all else, they did not commit an error in the game while riding the pitching of a good hurler on the mound.
The Knights started off the bottom of the first inning by scoring on a wild pitch. They also scored a run in the bottom of the inning when Aiden McCarthy drew a walk, which scored a second run and just like that, it was 2-0 in favor of Bishop Kelly.
The Broncos got a leadoff single from Stryker Wood in the top of the second inning, but little did the Broncos know that was to be the only hit in the contest for Blackfoot.
Starting pitcher Jackson Hatch of the Knights would sail through the lineup for the Broncos, striking out five Blackfoot hitters, allowing the one hit from Wood and not allowing a run to cross the plate. The only mark against the Knights’ hurler was a single walk in the game as his defense played flawlessly in the field, not issuing a single error in the contest.
The Broncos struggled at the plate and in the field, committing five errors in the game and the pitching staff would end up walking five batters during the game.
The Knights only picked up three hits in the game, but they didn’t need any more than that with ten runners reaching base without a hit and simply went on from there.
The Knights also were able to steal eight bases during the contest as the Broncos could not hold the runners. Jack Heffner of Bishop Kelly led the way in that offensive category as he stole three of the eight steals in the game.
The Knights were scheduled to play Century of Pocatello at 11 a.m. on Friday, followed by a 7 p.m. game against Skyline on Friday night.
Blackfoot played a tough Middleton team at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
BLACKFOOT 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
BISHOP KELLY 202 111 X — 7 3 0
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Avian Martinez 3 0 0 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 2 0 0 0 1 0
Stryker Wood 3 0 1 0 0 1
Eli Hayes 3 0 0 0 0 1
Ryan Reynolds 2 0 0 0 1 1
Ryan Steidley 2 0 0 0 0 0
Candon Dahle 2 0 0 0 0 1
Luke Moore 2 0 0 0 0 1
Jaxon Grimmett — — — — — -
Rich Moore — — — — — -
Totals 22 0 1 0 2 6
BattingTB: Stryker Wood
TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (33.33%)
Avian Martinez, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance 2, Benjamin Wilson 2
Team LOB: 3 Fielding E: Eli Hayes 4, Luke Moore
Bishop Kelly
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jack Heffner 2 2 1 0 1 0
Aiden McCarthy 2 2 1 1 2 1
Caden Casagrande 4 1 0 0 0 2
AJ Jones 2 1 1 1 0 0
Hadley Smith 3 0 0 0 0 1
Mateo Blaine 3 0 0 0 0 3
Ian George 1 1 0 0 1 1
Carter Vandenberg 2 0 0 0 1 1
Luke Zurlo 3 0 0 0 0 3
Jackson Hatch — — — — — -
Totals 22 7 3 2 5 12
Batting 2B: Jack Heffner
TB: Aiden McCarthy, Jack Heffner 2, AJ Jones
RBI: Aiden McCarthy, AJ Jones
ROE: Jack Heffner
FC: Caden Casagrande
HBP: Jack Heffner, AJ Jones, Ian George
SB: Aiden McCarthy 2, Carter Vandenberg, Jack Heffner 3, AJ Jones 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (43.33%)
Aiden McCarthy 2, Carter Vandenberg, Jack Heffner 2, AJ Jones, Mateo Blaine, Caden Casagrande 3, Ian George 2, Luke Zurlo
Team LOB: 5
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Candon Dahle 4.0 87 .575 2 5 2 7 5 0
Jaxon Grimmett 2.0 42 .643 1 2 0 5 0 0
Totals 6.0 129 .597 3 7 2 12 5 0
Pitching L: Candon Dahle
HBP: Candon Dahle, Jaxon Grimmett 2
WP: Candon Dahle 5
Pitches-Strikes: Candon Dahle 87-50, Jaxon Grimmett 42-27
Groundouts-Flyouts: Candon Dahle 0-4, Jaxon Grimmett 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Candon Dahle 12-21, Jaxon Grimmett 5-9
Bishop Kelly
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jackson Hatch 6.0 72 .653 1 0 0 5 1 0
Ian George 1.0 15 .667 0 0 0 1 1 0
Totals 7.0 87 .655 1 0 0 6 2 0
Pitching W: Jackson Hatch
Pitches-Strikes: Ian George 15-10, Jackson Hatch 72-47
Groundouts-Flyouts: Ian George 0-2, Jackson Hatch 4-9
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ian George 3-4, Jackson Hatch 11-20
Stats provided by Game Changer