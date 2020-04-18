BLACKFOOT – A new head volleyball coach will be greeting her charges this summer and fall as Kiarra Johnson has been hired to take over the program from Alisha Nebeker.
Kiarra Johnson is a former Idaho Falls player who included one state 5A championship and a pair of trips to the Idaho State Volleyball Tournament among her accomplishments.
Johnson has also been an assistant coach for the Tigers the past couple of seasons and was anxious to test the waters of a head coaching position.
Johnson has been unavailable for comment and a follow-up article will be forthcoming as soon as Johnson returns to the state from a vacation.
Johnson will take over the program immediately and will be posting camp and tryout dates soon.