RIGBY – When the coaching staff of the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot first saw the schedule for 2021-22, there were a couple of games that were marked as being tough outs for the Lady Broncos. One was Thunder Ridge and the other was Rigby.
The first time through the schedule, the Lady Broncos picked up wins over both teams in Blackfoot, but it sometimes is a whole different story when you must go on the road and take on a team in their own home gymnasium.
The game with Rigby last Friday was a classic example.
After beating the Lady Trojans in Blackfoot back on Dec. 4 by an eight-point margin, 59-51, the return battle looked to be just as tough. It turned out exactly that way.
Rigby was entering the game with a nice record of their own at 11-3 and they were sitting in second in the 5A division of the High Country Conference with a 4-1 mark, their only loss coming at the hands of Thunder Ridge. To make it worse, the Lady Broncos had not won a game in Rigby in recent memory. Looking back on the records, it has been at least back in the early 2000s the last time that Blackfoot actually traveled to Rigby and picked up a win. That is a string of at least 13 years without a win in Rigby. That is a very long time.
Rigby and Blackfoot are two very different teams. Rigby is big and strong and can beat you up inside while Blackfoot is more up-tempo and fast and uses the fast break and their quickness to get to the basket for good looks.
Right from the start, this game was a grind, with both teams giving and taking a beating inside.
Blackfoot had the upper hand to begin the game, scoring the first five points, but that would be all they would get the rest of the first quarter, as Rigby would run off a string of 11 points to carry them to the lead at the end of one quarter of play, 11-5.
Blackfoot would battle right back with a 17-point second quarter, holding the Lady Trojans to only six points of their own and established a 22-17 lead at halftime. And so it would go for the two teams, both of them giving grudgingly inside, while playing tough defense and blocking out on rebounds. It was a grind for both teams right from the start.
The third period was more of the same, with Rigby holding the Lady Broncos to only four points while scoring nine of their own to draw within one point at 27-26 and the game was on.
Blackfoot would battle throughout the fourth period and the better balanced team would end up with the laurels of the win, as Blackfoot would eek out the victory, 43-41, over Rigby in as tough a battle as you would ever care to witness.
For Blackfoot, it was the usual cast of players who would carry the load with the starting five, who were the same five players Blackfoot won the 4A state championship with 11 months ago, getting all 43 of the Blackfoot points on this Friday night. They were very well balanced as usual, with three players in double figures and everyone contributing when needed.
For Rigby, it will be back to the drawing board and back to trying to establish a new home winning streak over the Lady Broncos, as if a streak of over a dozen years wasn’t enough to hang your hat on.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a home game against Hillcrest on Tuesday, with a first tip at 7:30 p.m.
For Rigby, it will be another tough battle as they will head to Thunder Ridge for an all important 5A contest against the Lady Titans on Tuesday as well, also with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
BLACKFOOT 5 17 4 17 — 43
RIGBY 11 6 9 15 — 41
Individual scoring
Blackfoot (43): Prairie Caldwell, 12; Izzy Arave, 2; Esperanza Vergara, 11; Kianna Wright, 7; Hadley Humpherys, 11
Rigby (41): K. Nelson, 5; K. Good, 8; K. Deagle, 6; K. Barber, 10; K. Barker, 1; B, Youngstrum, 2