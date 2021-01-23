BLACKFOOT — In a tune-up for the Madison Invitational wrestling tournament and the upcoming events leading to the District 6, 4A tournament where wrestlers are qualified for the state 4A t, the Broncos took on Skyline in a High Country Conference dual and came away with a dominant 60-27 win over the Grizzlies.
Blackfoot was so dominant that the Broncos won 10 matches all via pin or forfeit as they sent the Grizzlies looking for a place to hibernate.
182 — Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
195 — Preston Colvin (Skyline) over Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) (Fall 5:57).
220 — Bennett Swatsenburg (Skyline) over Unknown (For.).
285 — Tui Edwin (Skyline) over Talin Sensenbach (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:52).
98 — Josh Smith (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
106 — Samuel Smith (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
113 — Kayden Parsons (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
120 — Crew Searle (Skyline) over Trinity Velasquez (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:35).
126 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) over Dillon Knighton (Skyline) (Fall 2:54).
132 — Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) over Marcus Landon (Skyline) (Fall 1:39).
138 — Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
145 — Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
152 — Xander Zollinger (Skyline) over Parker Monson (Blackfoot) (Dec 4-1).
160 — Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
170 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) over Jonny Baczuk (Skyline) (Fall 2:53).