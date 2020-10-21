IDAHO FALLS – The season of building and rebuilding of Blackfoot High School’s volleyball program came to a sudden and crashing end on Tuesday night.
The Broncos had been working hard to earn the number three seed in the High Country Conference tournament and many thought the team had turned the corner and was ready to challenge for a berth in the state championships next week.
After all, the team had won seven matches this year, a vast improvement from last year or the year before that.
The team had embraced the coaching of new head coach Kiarra Johnson and had been competitive, even winning a trophy at one of the tournaments they had attended during the season.
The bottom line is that they aren’t there quite yet.
They began the tournament with the third seed and that meant they were paired up with the number four seed in the five-team tournament, Shelley, who quickly dispatched them to the elimination side of the bracket, while the Russets went on to compete with the second-seeded Skyline Grizzlies.
That meant that Blackfoot would be matched against the Hillcrest Lady Knights in a game that the winner would remain alive and the loser would be sent home.
The Lady Knights wasted little time in taking care of business and the Lady Broncos fell for the second time on the evening by the score of 3-1 and now find themselves on the outside looking in at teams who are sitting in the tournament waiting for an opponent and the chance still there for a berth in the state tournament.
When the tournament begins again today, Bonneville, the top seed, will be taking on Shelley with the winner moving into the championship game later that evening.
Skyline will take on Hillcrest with the loser eliminated and the winner advancing to play the loser of Bonneville and Shelley and staying alive for a chance at the state tournament berth.
It was a disheartening pair of losses for the Lady Broncos who had worked hard and long to make the improvements that they showed this year as they tried to get back to the state tournament this fall.
It will be back to the drawing board and for some of them back to the courts to get ready for basketball which is just around the corner.
For Shelley, they are still alive and with a decent chance at the play-in game and a solid chance at getting to the state play-in game themselves, only time will tell.
Shelley is back in action at 4 p.m. today at Bonneville High School with their next match against host Bonneville.