BOISE – The Blackfoot Broncos boys’ cross country team knew they were good enough to win the 4A state championship. All they had to do was go out and prove it and when the expected challenge from Bishop Kelly over the weekend never materialized, the Broncos cruised to the win, beating Preston in the process.
Led by senior Eli Gregory, who was the individual champion, and third place finisher Matt Thomas, the Broncos would place three runners in the top eight individually and, boosted by the effort of J T Morgan and Payden Parmenter, the Broncos had all five of their scoring members in the top 23. J T Morgan finished up in 11th and Parmenter rounded out the top finishers for Blackfoot.
The team totaled 44 points in the team event, outdistancing Preston who had 57 and Twin Falls with 111. The top five teams were rounded out by Pocatello with 127 points and Bishop Kelly with 132.
A recent meet in Lewiston saw Bishop Kelly beat the Broncos and establish themselves as the team to beat at the state meet, but the Knights never really challenged over the Eagle Island State Park course, and the Broncos took home the blue trophy.
Gregory and Thomas have spent the majority of the year chasing each other as they seemed to take turns finishing first and second in various meets around the state, including the recent District 6/High Country meet held a week ago in Idaho Falls. The two harriers just kept pushing each other along in their races and in practice and both displayed their talent in fine form at the state meet.
Of the top five finishers, only Gregory and Whitehead will be graduating in May, meaning the rest of the Broncos runners will return to defend their state title a year from now.
The program has turned in some excellent results under coach Jason Lish and can be expected to continue to do so.