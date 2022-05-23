BOISE – At the 4A state track and field championships, there was little doubt as to who the state champion team was going to be. Bishop Kelly was simply too strong in too many events and had more depth than anyone else in the field and they were able to stroll home as the team champions.
Second, third and fourth place, however, was up for grabs and the Blackfoot Broncos made sure they were going to be in the running for one of the other trophies awarded to the best teams in the state.
As things would turn out, the Broncos had some stellar athletes on display as well and they rode the strength of the distance program that has been growing over the past couple of years on the legs of Matthew Thomas and Eli Gregory among others, and they snatched the runner-up trophy from the likes of Pocatello, Emmett and Ridgeview.
While Bishop Kelly amassed a total of 132 points to easily claim the top spot, the Broncos grabbed 67 points to edge Pocatello for second who totaled 56 points for third and Emmett would claim fourth place with 49 points.
Out of Blackfoot’s point total, a good portion of them came from Thomas and Gregory, who picked up a total of eight medals between them, including a 1-2 finish in the 3200 meters. Thomas also claimed the 1600 meters, was fifth in the 800 meters and the pair was instrumental in the 4 X 400 meter relay, where Blackfoot finished in fifth place. Gregory wrapped up his medal stash with a leg on the medley relay which finished in third place.
Also figuring prominently for the Broncos was Dallan Morse, who finished sixth in the 200 meters and second in the 400 meters.
4A Boys’ Team Scores:
Bishop Kelley 137
Blackfoot 67
Pocatello 56
Emmett 49
Ridgeview 47
Top Individual Finishers:
100 Meters
James Onabubosi Bishop Kelley 10.54
200 Meters
James Onabubosi Bishop Kelley 21.96
Dallan Morse Blackfoot (6th) 23.07
400 Meters
Daulton Monkress Twin Falls 48.60
Dallan Morse Blackfoot (2nd) 48.76
800 Meters
Sunny Gunn Pocatello 1:57.60
Matthew Thomas Blackfoot (5th) 1:58.33
1600 Meters
Matthew Thomas Blackfoot 4:15.29
Eli Gregory Blackfoot (3rd) 4:16.84
3200 Meters
Matthew Thomas Blackfoot 9:14.78
Eli Gregory Blackfoot (2nd) 9:16.83
110 Meter Hurdles
Landon Helms Emmett 13.69
300 Meter Hurdles
Landon Helms Emmett 38.15
4 X 100 Relay
Bishop Kelley 42.16
4 X 200 Relay
Nampa 1:29.15
4 X 400 Relay
Twin Falls 3:26.19
Medley Relay
Pocatello 3:31.46
High Jump
Patrick Monahan Bishop Kelley 6-04.00
Pole Vault
Landon Helms Emmett 15-00.00
Taye Trautner Blackfoot 13-00.00
Shot Put
Tui Edwin Skyline 57-03.00
Steve Sanders Blackfoot 50-10.75
Discus
Patxi Franks Middleton
Long Jump
Landon Helms Emmett 23-01.00
Triple Jump
Cole Miller Bishop Kelly 45-11.00
Top 4A Girls’ Teams
Pocatello 84
Skyline 68
Ridgevue 63
Twin Falls 55
Bishop Kelly 52
also: Blackfoot 35 (8th)
Individual Events
100 Meters
Claire Petersen Skyline 12.03
200 Meters
Matejah Mangum Pocatello 25.08
400 Meters
Isis Villafane Ridgevue 56.13
(Whitney Christiansen Blackfoot 58.25 3rd)
800 Meters
Hailey Renzello Pocatello 2:15.15
1600 Meters
Nelah Roberts Skyline 4:58.06
3200 Meters
Nelah Roberts Skyline 10:30.63
100 Meter Hurdles
Lynzey Searle Burley 15.04
300 Meter Hurdles
Claire Petersen Skyline 45.14
4 X 100 Relay
Twin Falls 49.24
4 X 200 Relay
Pocatello 1:43.70
4 X 400 Relay
Twin Falls 4:07.34
(Blackfoot 4:14.83 4th)
Medley Relay
Ridgevue 1:48.89
Shot Put
Jacoba Luteyn Bishop Kelly 44-03.25
(Hadley Humphreys Blackfoot 38-11.00 2nd)
Discus
Jacoba Luteyn Bishop Kelly 144-00
(Hadley Humpherys Blackfoot 131-01 2nd)
(Tiffany Tone Blackfoot 108-03 3rd)
High Jump
Kenna Simon Lakeland 5-02.00
Pole Vault
Tatum Richards Emmett 13-00.00
Long Jump
Hallie Pearson Pocatello 16-09.50
Triple Jump
Cassidy Field Middleton 35-09.00