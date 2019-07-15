BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School boys’ soccer team has released its schedule for the 2019 season and it is packed with must-see games.
The Broncos are coming off of a season that found them in a playoff game to earn a spot in the state championships, just missing out to a team from Vallivue who went on to place at the state tournament.
The Broncos return a number of top-flight offensive players and should have no problem with scoring goals this season, making them one of the more exciting teams in the area.
Head coach Liam Pope is looking forward to when practices officially begin in August, but there have been open gyms for interested players each week where the team is already getting into shape and preparing for the upcoming season.
Highlighting the season as usual will be the High Country Conference schedule featuring games with Skyline, Idaho Falls, Bonneville, and Hillcrest.
Of course, the home-and-home series with cross county rival Shelley will also be highlighted on the schedule.
The season kicks off August 26 with a home game against Rigby and just three days later, on August 29, the Broncos will visit Skyline in Idaho Falls for an evening contest at the soccer complex next to the airport.
The upcoming schedule is as follows:
Monday, August 26, Ribgy HOME 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 29 Skyline AWAY 7 p.m.
Tuesday, September 3 Madison HOME 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 6 Bonneville HOME 4:30 p.m.
Monday, September 9 Idaho Falls AWAY 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 11 Hillcrest HOME 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 18 Shelley AWAY 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 21 Skyline HOME 11 a.m.
Tuesday, September 24 Thunder Ridge AWAY 4 p.m.
Thursday, September 26 Idaho Falls HOME 4:30 p.m.
Monday, September 30 Bonneville AWAY 4 p.m.
Thursday, October 3 Hillcrest AWAY 4 p.m.
Monday, October 7 Shelley HOME 7 p.m.