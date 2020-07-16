BLACKFOOT – The high school basketball season may be several months away, but the turnout at the BHS Bronco Colt Camp tells you that it may be closer than you think.
Nearly 90 kids showed up for the two-session event that took place on Monday and Tuesday at Blackfoot High School under the guidance of the Blackfoot High School boys' coaching staff and an assortment of varsity basketball players.
“What a great turnout for this Colt Camp this year,” head coach Clint Arave said. “To have this many kids, all of then excited and enthused about Bronco basketball is great. There is a ton of energy here and that just helps us all getting ready for a new school year and basketball program this fall and winter.”
The kids, with the help of the Bronco varsity players were working on an assortment of drills and techniques designed to improve the individual skill levels that the players hold.
The players were put through the paces of dribbling, passing, shooting, defensive and offensive sets, free throw shooting and finding the open man in certain sets.
With a lot on the agenda for the campers, the action was fast paced and was giving the youngsters an opportunity to have some fun while they were working on improving as well.
In addition to the instruction that the players were receiving, each camper was given a T-shirt and basketball for participating in the camp.
The varsity has been working on things while participating in a summer high school league and are expected to participate in a tournament at Snake River High School today and Saturday this weekend. Play will begin early on Friday morning and continue through Saturday, with play going on in two gymnasiums and two courts in each gym.