BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot 13U Baseball Club is on its way to Branson, Mo., to compete in the “Call Your Shots Classic,” a tournament for 13U teams from all over the United States.
Some 27 teams have been entered and teams will start arriving in Branson on Friday to check into the competition.
The tournament is being held at the famed Ballparks of America Campus, which is home to five different replica ball fields which will be in use in the tournament.
The fields that have been replicated include the famed Fenway Park from Boston, Old Ebbets Field out of New York, Royals Stadium from Kansas City, Wrigley Field out of Chicago and Cardinal Stadium from St. Louis.
The campus is an all-inclusive facility that covers over 1.2 million square feet and plenty of outdoor facilities to make the experience fun for the whole family.
Locker rooms are styled to give the young players a feel for a professional ballclub experience and the play will be phenomenal for all the kids involved.
The Blackfoot Broncos team has been playing all season long and have compiled a record of 23-7 as they have prepared for this opportunity.
Their first opponent will be from New York and the teams will be divided up into pods for round robin competition before being placed into a tournament bracket for later play.
The Broncos will be leaving Blackfoot on Wednesday morning for the trip to Branson, some traveling by air and others via the highway, but they will all meet in Branson in time to sign in and get ready to meet the other teams and prepare for the big experience. Play will begin on Saturday, August 14 for the Broncos. They are scheduled to play two games on Saturday and two more on Sunday.
This team is ready to experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of playing in this tournament and the trip has been made possible by contributions from their many sponsors.
The team is made up of Ty Adams, Preston Wheatley, Jake Vance, Dayclan Uribe, Bowen Bench, Jason Williams, Dax Poole, Boedy Callister, Kason Holmes, Coy Fisher, Cash Dahle, Nash Randall and Griffin Ross and they are coached by Josh Ross and Kenny Dahle.