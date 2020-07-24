BLACKFOOT – The Idaho State American Legion AA baseball tournament bracket has been released and the Blackfoot Broncos team has made the eight-team field.
The Broncos, who compiled a record of 16-9, will open play on Monday against the Idaho Falls Tigers in Rupert at the Minico High School field.
The Broncos played the Tigers during the regular season on July 7 and posted a home win by the score of 19-3 in a game shortened to seven innings due to the mercy rule in the scheduled nine-inning contest.
The game on Monday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be the second of the four games scheduled that day.
Also on the slate of contests will be the Twin Falls Cowboys playing the Idaho Falls Grizz at 10 a.m.; the Madison Bobcats playing the Burley Green Sox at 4 p.m., and the South Fremont Cougars taking on the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels tangling with each other at 7 p.m. that evening.
The Broncos will play the winner of the South Fremont and Pocatello game in a Tuesday game should they win their opening contest and the loser of that same contest at 1 p.m. on Tuesday if they should lose on Monday.