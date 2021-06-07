BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team has begun play for the 2021 season and although they have struggled through the early part, with two games against Upper Valley (Madison) and splitting a pair of games with Jerome and Helper, Utah, the Broncos got things going their way with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, taking the first game over the Green Sox and then taking the nightcap against Minico.
The season started with a sweep by Upper Valley, who claimed the first game 13-3, a game stopped after six innings. The Broncos struggled throughout the game and only had seven hits to score their three runs.
Upper Valley put up an eight spot in the fourth inning to account for most of their scoring.
In the second game of the double dip, Upper Valley scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win, after Blackfoot had tied the game in the top half of the inning. Blackfoot was outhit in the contest 11-9 by the Bulldogs.
On Thursday, Blackfoot was able to score four times in the bottom of the fifth inning and defeated Jerome by the score of 8-7 in a game shortened to five innings.
Avian Martinez led the Bronco offense with a pair of hits in three at bats and also had two stolen bases in the game. In all, Blackfoot stole six bases against Jerome.
In the game on Friday against Helper, four Blackfoot errors aided the Helper cause as they were able to score four runs in the first and the fifth inning on their way to an 8-5 win over Blackfoot. Ryan Steidley took the loss for Blackfoot, despite pitching six and a third innings in the contest. He allowed all eight runs on five hits while striking out one batter in the game.
In the double dip on Saturday, the Broncos took care of the Green Sox 6-1 and then came back to down Minico 6-2 in the later game.
In the nightcap, Nate Goodwin got the win for Blackfoot after pitching seven innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out 11 Minico batters. Blackfoot was able to score six runs in the game on only five hits as Avian Martinez and Boston Ross each had a pair of hits for the Broncos.
The next scheduled game for Blackfoot is on Saturday, June 12, when they travel to Pocatello to tangle with the Runnin’ Rebels at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Halliwell Field.
Green Sox
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Slayder Watterson 4 0 1 0 0 0
Bronson Brookins 3 1 1 0 0 0
Jace Robinson 3 0 1 1 0 0
Clay Douglas 2 0 0 0 1 0
Josiah Robins 3 0 0 0 0 2
Ryker Jensen 3 0 0 0 0 1
Dom Rivera 1 0 0 0 2 0
Kyler Robinson 2 0 1 0 0 0
Dre Sanchez 0 0 0 0 1 0
Kyler Tegethoff 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hayden Bennett 1 0 0 0 0 0
Dom Lemos — — — — — -
Aiden Ottley — — — — — -
Totals 23 1 4 1 5 3
Batting TB: Bronson Brookins, Kyler Robinson, Slayder Watterson, Jace Robinson
RBI: Jace Robinson
FC: Hayden Bennett
SB: Dom Rivera
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (46.43%)
Bronson Brookins, Josiah Robins 2, Kyler Robinson 2, Kyler Tegethoff, Slayder Watterson, Jace Robinson, Clay Douglas 2, Dre Sanchez, Dom Rivera 2
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Dom Lemos, Clay Douglas 2
4B
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Avian Martinez 3 1 1 0 1 0
Chase Cannon 0 1 0 0 4 0
Tyler Vance 2 0 1 1 1 0
Nate Goodwin 4 0 2 1 0 0
Cason Fisher 4 0 1 1 0 1
Spencer Cook 3 0 1 0 0 2
Ryan Steidley 2 1 1 0 1 1
Ashton Mercado 2 1 0 0 0 2
Cooper Kniffin 2 1 0 0 1 1
Boston Ross 0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 22 6 7 3 8 7
Batting 2B: Nate Goodwin
TB: Spencer Cook, Cason Fisher, Nate Goodwin 3, Avian Martinez, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance
RBI: Cason Fisher, Nate Goodwin, Tyler Vance
SF: Tyler Vance
ROE: Cooper Kniffin
FC: Cason Fisher
HBP: Ashton Mercado
SB: Chase Cannon, Cooper Kniffin, Avian Martinez, Boston Ross
PIK: Avian Martinez
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (50.00%)
Chase Cannon 4, Cason Fisher, Nate Goodwin 2, Cooper Kniffin, Avian Martinez 2, Ashton Mercado 2, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance 2
Team LOB: 8FieldingDP: Chase Cannon, Nate Goodwin
Green Sox
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Slayder Watterson 5.0 101 .564 5 2 1 7 6 0
Dom Lemos 0.0 22 .409 1 4 3 0 2 0
Dre Sanchez 1.0 6 .667 1 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 6.0 129 .543 7 6 4 7 8 0
Pitching L: Slayder Watterson
HBP: Dom Lemos
WP: Dom Lemos
Pitches-Strikes: Slayder Watterson 101-57, Dom Lemos 22-9, Dre Sanchez 6-4
Groundouts-Flyouts: Slayder Watterson 1-4, Dom Lemos 0-0, Dre Sanchez 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Slayder Watterson 11-24, Dom Lemos 3-5, Dre Sanchez 2-3
4B
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Tyler Vance 2.0 36 .639 2 1 0 1 1 0
Chase Cannon 5.0 68 .574 2 0 0 2 4 0
Totals 7.0 104 .596 4 1 0 3 5 0
Pitching W: Chase Cannon
BK: Chase Cannon
Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 68-39, Tyler Vance 36-23
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 1-10, Tyler Vance 3-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 11-20, Tyler Vance 5-8
4B
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Avian Martinez 4 0 2 1 0 0
Cooper Kniffin 3 0 0 0 0 3
Chase Cannon 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 2 1 0 0 1 1
Nate Goodwin 2 0 0 0 2 1
Ryan Steidley 1 1 0 0 1 0
Spencer Cook 2 0 0 0 0 0
Mehki Sandoval 4 0 0 0 0 2
Ben Wilson 2 2 1 0 1 1
Jaxon Holmes 1 1 0 1 2 0
Boston Ross 3 0 2 3 0 1
Cason Fisher 0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 25 6 5 5 7 9
Batting 2B: Boston Ross
TB: Avian Martinez 2, Boston Ross 3, Ben Wilson
RBI: Jaxon Holmes, Avian Martinez, Boston Ross 3
HBP: Tyler Vance
GIDP: Avian Martinez
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (48.48%)
Chase Cannon, Nate Goodwin 2, Jaxon Holmes 2, Cooper Kniffin, Avian Martinez, Boston Ross 3, Mehki Sandoval 2, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 2, Ben Wilson
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Jaxon Holmes, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval, Tyler Vance
Minico Storm
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Salazar 4 0 0 0 0 3
Ostergout 3 0 0 0 0 1
Miller 3 1 0 0 0 1
Sayer 2 1 1 0 1 0
Pease 3 0 1 1 0 0
Chandler 3 0 1 1 0 0
Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 3
Garcia 3 0 0 0 0 2
Dozier 3 0 0 0 0 1
Fletcher — — — — — -
Totals 27 2 3 2 1 11
Batting 2B: Sayer
TB: Sayer 2, Pease, Chandler
RBI: Pease, Chandler
ROE: Salazar, Miller, Pease
SB: Pease
TotalsTeam QAB: 6 (21.43%)
Salazar, Miller 2, Sayer 2, Wilson
Team LOB: 5FieldingDP: Salazar, Miller, Garcia
4B
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nate Goodwin 7.0 95 .726 3 2 0 11 1 0
Totals 7.0 95 .726 3 2 0 11 1 0
Pitching W: Nate Goodwin
Pitches-Strikes: Nate Goodwin 95-69
Groundouts-Flyouts: Nate Goodwin 8-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Nate Goodwin 22-28
Minico Storm
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Fletcher 6.0 104 .596 5 6 6 8 5 0
Chandler 1.0 25 .480 0 0 0 1 2 0
Totals 7.0 129 .574 5 6 6 9 7 0
Pitching L: Fletcher
HBP: Fletcher
BK: Fletcher
Pitches-Strikes: Chandler 25-12, Fletcher 104-62
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chandler 1-1, Fletcher 6-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chandler 3-5, Fletcher 17-28