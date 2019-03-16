BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Broncos baseball team may be young, but they are also very resilient as they shook off a loss to highly regarded Idaho Falls on Friday and took on the Pocatello Indians on the field at Blackfoot High School Saturday.
Getting a strong four innings from sophomore Jace Grimmett, the Broncos scored seven runs in those four innings and Grimmett left with a 7-0 lead.
The quick start proved to be all that the Broncos would need as they cruised to an 8-2 win over the Indians on a nice spring afternoon in Blackfoot.
“I thought that it was a good win for us today,” head coach Liam Pope said. “We got some good pitching and the hitters did what they are supposed to do and we made up for yesterday a little bit.”
The outcome was never in doubt, as senior Chase Turner came into the game with two outs in the fifth inning and took care of the final 2 1/3 innings of play as the Broncos won for the second time in three games.
The Broncos now boast a 2-1 record and will be in action Tuesday afternoon when Madison comes calling. The Tuesday game was originally scheduled to be in Rexburg on Tuesday, but with the Bobcats’ field not yet ready for play, the game has been moved to Blackfoot and will have a 3:30 starting time.
“We still have some things to work on,” Pope said. “This group may be young, but they are coachable and they listen to suggestions and try what we ask them to do. That could go a long ways towards this becoming a very good team.”
The Broncos have gotten some good leadership from their seniors thus far in the season and the younger, more inexperienced players have been able to contribute. They will only get better as the season progresses and they are a fun group to watch.