POCATELLO – Fresh from a 2-2 showing in the Annual Buck’s Bags Baseball Tournament in the Treasure Valley, the Blackfoot Broncos came back to eastern Idaho to take on the Pocatello Thunder in an inter-conference match-up Tuesday afternoon.
The Broncos sent out Jaxon Grimmett to the mound and he responded with a solid four innings of work, allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out a pair and walking a pair. As Grimmett left the game after his stint on the mound, he held a 4-2 lead over Pocatello and appeared to have done enough to earn the win.
That is when Pocatello got the offense rolling. They would tie the game up at 4 runs apiece in the top of the fifth inning and were still batting when Jayce Vaughan hit a sharp grounder to short which was mishandled by the Broncos. The error allowed both Kaiden Knowles and Hunter Killian to score and gave Pocatello the lead at 6-4.
Blackfoot would rally right back in the bottom of the fifth with four runs of their own, Dax Whitney singled to score Gavyn Cornell to tie the game up at 6 and then the Broncos used a single by Chase Cannon to take the lead at 7-6. The single would score Boston Ross.
Two batters later, Spencer Cook hit a fly to the outfield which would score Michael Edwards and give the Broncos a two-run advantage at 8-6.
Pocatello would get a run back in the top of the sixth inning to close to within one run at 8-7, but the Thunder would get no closer as the Broncos were able to close things out in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of runs for the final score of 10-7.
Ryan Steidley earned the win while Chase Cannon worked 1 1/3 innings to earn the save in the game.
The Broncos and Thunder completed a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon with a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. at Halliwell Field in Pocatello.
POCATELLO 011 041 0 — 7 7 2
BLACKFOOT 030 142 X — 10 14 1
Pocatello — Batting
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jayce Vaughan 5 0 2 0 0 0
Brody Burch 5 0 1 0 0 1
McCadden Evans 3 3 1 0 2 1
Martin Serrano 4 0 0 0 0 0
JD Gunderson 3 1 1 0 0 0
Riken Eckohawk 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kaden Knowles 1 2 0 0 0 0
Alex Winn 2 0 1 3 1 0
Hunter Killian 2 1 0 0 1 0
Greg May 2 0 1 1 2 0
Mason Marley — — — — — -
Atticus Clark — — — — — -
Totals 27 7 7 4 6 2
Batting 2B: Jayce Vaughan, Alex Winn
3B: McCadden Evans
TB: Jayce Vaughan 3, JD Gunderson, Alex Winn 2, Brody Burch, McCadden Evans 3, Greg May
RBI: Alex Winn 3, Greg May
SF: Alex Winn
ROE: Jayce Vaughan
FC: Jayce Vaughan
HBP: JD Gunderson, Kaden Knowles 3, Hunter Killian
SB: Jayce Vaughan, McCadden Evans
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (51.28%)
Jayce Vaughan 2, JD Gunderson 2, Alex Winn 3, Brody Burch 2, Kaden Knowles, McCadden Evans 4, Martin Serrano 2, Hunter Killian 2, Greg May 2
Team LOB: 11FieldingE: Hunter Killian, Atticus Clark
DP: Jayce Vaughan 2, JD Gunderson, Alex Winn, Kaden Knowles 2
Blackfoot Batting
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 2 0 0 0 1 1
Spencer Cook 3 1 2 2 0 0
Tyler Vance 4 0 2 2 0 0
Eli Hayes 3 2 3 1 0 0
Jaxon Grimmett 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Steidley 0 1 0 0 1 0
Boston Ross 3 1 2 1 1 0
Michael Edwards 2 2 1 1 1 0
Dax Whitney 3 0 1 1 1 0
Chase Cannon 3 2 3 2 1 0
Avian Martinez 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gavyn Cornell 0 1 0 0 0 0
Ryan Reynolds — — — — — -
Totals 25 10 14 10 6 1
Batting 2B: Eli Hayes 2, Boston Ross, Tyler Vance
TB: Chase Cannon 3, Spencer Cook 2, Michael Edwards, Eli Hayes 5, Boston Ross 3, Tyler Vance 3, Dax Whitney
RBI: Chase Cannon 2, Spencer Cook 2, Michael Edwards, Eli Hayes, Boston Ross, Tyler Vance 2, Dax Whitney
SAC: Ryan Steidley, Ben Wilson
SF: Spencer Cook, Michael Edwards
ROE: Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance
FC: Spencer Cook
HBP: Eli Hayes, Ben Wilson
GIDP: Michael Edwards
SB: Boston Ross
CS: Tyler Vance
PIK: Spencer Cook, Ben Wilson
TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (59.46%)
Chase Cannon 3, Spencer Cook 2, Michael Edwards 3, Jaxon Grimmett, Eli Hayes 3, Boston Ross 2, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney 2, Ben Wilson 3
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Tyler Vance
Pocatello – Pitching
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Atticus Clark 4.0 66 .576 9 7 6 0 3 0
Mason Marley 2.0 53 .491 5 3 3 1 3 0
Totals 6.0 119 .538 14 10 8 1 6 0
Pitching L — Atticus Clark
HBP: Atticus Clark 2
WP: Atticus Clark
Pitches-Strikes: Mason Marley 53-26, Atticus Clark 66-38
Groundouts-Flyouts: Mason Marley 1-3, Atticus Clark 2-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Mason Marley 6-13, Atticus Clark 15-24
Blackfoot – Pitching
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jaxon Grimmett 4.0 73 .562 4 2 2 2 2 0
Ryan Steidley 1.2 43 .488 2 5 3 0 4 0
Chase Cannon 1.1 14 .714 1 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 130 .554 7 7 5 2 6 0
Pitching W – Ryan Steidley
HBP: Jaxon Grimmett 2, Ryan Steidley 3
WP: Chase Cannon, Jaxon Grimmett
Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 14-10, Jaxon Grimmett 73-41, Ryan Steidley 43-21
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 1-3, Jaxon Grimmett 6-3, Ryan Steidley 0-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 3-5, Jaxon Grimmett 8-20, Ryan Steidley 8-14
Stats provided by Game Changer