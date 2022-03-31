POCATELLO – Fresh from a 2-2 showing in the Annual Buck’s Bags Baseball Tournament in the Treasure Valley, the Blackfoot Broncos came back to eastern Idaho to take on the Pocatello Thunder in an inter-conference match-up Tuesday afternoon.

The Broncos sent out Jaxon Grimmett to the mound and he responded with a solid four innings of work, allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out a pair and walking a pair. As Grimmett left the game after his stint on the mound, he held a 4-2 lead over Pocatello and appeared to have done enough to earn the win.

That is when Pocatello got the offense rolling. They would tie the game up at 4 runs apiece in the top of the fifth inning and were still batting when Jayce Vaughan hit a sharp grounder to short which was mishandled by the Broncos. The error allowed both Kaiden Knowles and Hunter Killian to score and gave Pocatello the lead at 6-4.

Blackfoot would rally right back in the bottom of the fifth with four runs of their own, Dax Whitney singled to score Gavyn Cornell to tie the game up at 6 and then the Broncos used a single by Chase Cannon to take the lead at 7-6. The single would score Boston Ross.

Two batters later, Spencer Cook hit a fly to the outfield which would score Michael Edwards and give the Broncos a two-run advantage at 8-6.

Pocatello would get a run back in the top of the sixth inning to close to within one run at 8-7, but the Thunder would get no closer as the Broncos were able to close things out in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of runs for the final score of 10-7.

Ryan Steidley earned the win while Chase Cannon worked 1 1/3 innings to earn the save in the game.

The Broncos and Thunder completed a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon with a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. at Halliwell Field in Pocatello.

POCATELLO 011 041 0 — 7 7 2

BLACKFOOT 030 142 X — 10 14 1

Pocatello — Batting

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Jayce Vaughan 5 0 2 0 0 0

Brody Burch 5 0 1 0 0 1

McCadden Evans 3 3 1 0 2 1

Martin Serrano 4 0 0 0 0 0

JD Gunderson 3 1 1 0 0 0

Riken Eckohawk 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kaden Knowles 1 2 0 0 0 0

Alex Winn 2 0 1 3 1 0

Hunter Killian 2 1 0 0 1 0

Greg May 2 0 1 1 2 0

Mason Marley — — — — — -

Atticus Clark — — — — — -

Totals 27 7 7 4 6 2

Batting 2B: Jayce Vaughan, Alex Winn

3B: McCadden Evans

TB: Jayce Vaughan 3, JD Gunderson, Alex Winn 2, Brody Burch, McCadden Evans 3, Greg May

RBI: Alex Winn 3, Greg May

SF: Alex Winn

ROE: Jayce Vaughan

FC: Jayce Vaughan

HBP: JD Gunderson, Kaden Knowles 3, Hunter Killian

SB: Jayce Vaughan, McCadden Evans

TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (51.28%)

Jayce Vaughan 2, JD Gunderson 2, Alex Winn 3, Brody Burch 2, Kaden Knowles, McCadden Evans 4, Martin Serrano 2, Hunter Killian 2, Greg May 2

Team LOB: 11FieldingE: Hunter Killian, Atticus Clark

DP: Jayce Vaughan 2, JD Gunderson, Alex Winn, Kaden Knowles 2

Blackfoot Batting

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Ben Wilson 2 0 0 0 1 1

Spencer Cook 3 1 2 2 0 0

Tyler Vance 4 0 2 2 0 0

Eli Hayes 3 2 3 1 0 0

Jaxon Grimmett 2 0 0 0 0 0

Ryan Steidley 0 1 0 0 1 0

Boston Ross 3 1 2 1 1 0

Michael Edwards 2 2 1 1 1 0

Dax Whitney 3 0 1 1 1 0

Chase Cannon 3 2 3 2 1 0

Avian Martinez 0 0 0 0 0 0

Gavyn Cornell 0 1 0 0 0 0

Ryan Reynolds — — — — — -

Totals 25 10 14 10 6 1

Batting 2B: Eli Hayes 2, Boston Ross, Tyler Vance

TB: Chase Cannon 3, Spencer Cook 2, Michael Edwards, Eli Hayes 5, Boston Ross 3, Tyler Vance 3, Dax Whitney

RBI: Chase Cannon 2, Spencer Cook 2, Michael Edwards, Eli Hayes, Boston Ross, Tyler Vance 2, Dax Whitney

SAC: Ryan Steidley, Ben Wilson

SF: Spencer Cook, Michael Edwards

ROE: Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance

FC: Spencer Cook

HBP: Eli Hayes, Ben Wilson

GIDP: Michael Edwards

SB: Boston Ross

CS: Tyler Vance

PIK: Spencer Cook, Ben Wilson

TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (59.46%)

Chase Cannon 3, Spencer Cook 2, Michael Edwards 3, Jaxon Grimmett, Eli Hayes 3, Boston Ross 2, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney 2, Ben Wilson 3

Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Tyler Vance

Pocatello – Pitching

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Atticus Clark 4.0 66 .576 9 7 6 0 3 0

Mason Marley 2.0 53 .491 5 3 3 1 3 0

Totals 6.0 119 .538 14 10 8 1 6 0

Pitching L — Atticus Clark

HBP: Atticus Clark 2

WP: Atticus Clark

Pitches-Strikes: Mason Marley 53-26, Atticus Clark 66-38

Groundouts-Flyouts: Mason Marley 1-3, Atticus Clark 2-5

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Mason Marley 6-13, Atticus Clark 15-24

Blackfoot – Pitching

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Jaxon Grimmett 4.0 73 .562 4 2 2 2 2 0

Ryan Steidley 1.2 43 .488 2 5 3 0 4 0

Chase Cannon 1.1 14 .714 1 0 0 0 0 0

Totals 7.0 130 .554 7 7 5 2 6 0

Pitching W – Ryan Steidley

HBP: Jaxon Grimmett 2, Ryan Steidley 3

WP: Chase Cannon, Jaxon Grimmett

Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 14-10, Jaxon Grimmett 73-41, Ryan Steidley 43-21

Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 1-3, Jaxon Grimmett 6-3, Ryan Steidley 0-4

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 3-5, Jaxon Grimmett 8-20, Ryan Steidley 8-14

Stats provided by Game Changer

