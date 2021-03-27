BOISE – The Blackfoot Broncos were noticeably sluggish after a four-hour drive from Blackfoot to the Treasure Valley for their first game in the annual Buck’s Bags Baseball Tournament.
After going meekly in the top half of the first inning, the Broncos gave up four runs to the Kuna Kavemen. The Kavemen used a pair of hits and an error to get things going, and much like the two earlier games on the season that the Broncos had played, they found themselves behind before the game even really got going.
The Broncos would get the bats going a bit in the top of the fourth inning, when they were able to plate a couple of runs to cut the lead to 4-2.
It didn’t matter to the Kavemen, as they rallied right back for a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to extend the lead right back to where the inning started at 6-2.
The Broncos rallied right back in the top half of the fifth inning, with a big five spot, which gave them the lead at 7-6, where the game would end up.
Michael Edwards would get the win in relief of Ryan Reynolds and Dax Whitney when he came into the game, pitching two-thirds of an inning, allowing a single run.
Ryan Steidley would be called upon for a single inning of relief in the bottom of the fifth and he would earn the save with a scoreless inning in relief.
With the win, the Broncos kept their record unblemished at 3-0, all three wins coming by a comeback effort.
With the loss, the Kavemen dropped to 3-2 on the year, after opening the season at 3-0.
The Broncos next had the top-ranked Bishop Kelly Knights in their sights on Thursday night, their second game in the Buck’s Bags Tournament.
The Broncos would score their seven runs on only four hits, but used three Kuna errors and seven walks to aid their cause in the run to victory.
BLACKFOOT 000 25X X — 7 4 2
KUNA 400 20X X — 6 6 3
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 2 1 0 2 0 1
Avian Martinez 3 0 2 1 1 0
Tyler Vance 2 0 0 1 0 0
Stryker Wood 2 0 0 1 1 0
Rich Moore 3 0 0 0 0 2
Ryan Reynolds 1 0 0 0 0 0
Dax Whitney 1 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Edwards 0 1 0 0 1 0
Candon Dahle 2 2 2 0 1 0
Ryan Steidley 1 1 0 0 2 1
Jaxon Grimmett 2 2 0 2 1 0
Carter Layton 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 19 7 4 7 7 4
Batting 2B: Candon Dahle
TB: Candon Dahle 3, Avian Martinez 2
RBI: Jaxon Grimmett 2, Avian Martinez, Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood
SF: Tyler Vance
ROE: Jaxon Grimmett, Benjamin Wilson
FC: Avian Martinez, Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood
HBP: Rich Moore, Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood
SB: Jaxon Grimmett, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (50.00%)
Candon Dahle 2, Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett 3, Avian Martinez 2, Rich Moore, Ryan Steidley 3, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood
Team LOB: 10 Fielding E: Avian Martinez, Rich Moore
Kuna
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Grant Orme 3 1 1 0 0 0
Logan Bundy 2 1 2 1 1 0
Gavin Gordon 3 1 1 1 0 1
Kevin Brekke 2 0 1 2 1 0
Kaeden Schutz 1 1 0 0 2 0
Jacob Graves 3 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson Fife 3 0 1 1 0 1
Aiden Harrington 2 1 0 0 1 1
Cooper Moore 2 0 0 0 0 1
Zac Rackham 0 1 0 0 0 0
Nick Fontaine — — — — — -
Totals 21 6 6 5 5 5
Batting 2B: Kevin Brekke, Logan Bundy, Gavin Gordon
TB: Grant Orme, Kevin Brekke 2, Logan Bundy 3, Jackson Fife, Gavin Gordon 2
RBI: Kevin Brekke 2, Logan Bundy, Jackson Fife, Gavin Gordon
ROE: Gavin Gordon
SB: Kaeden Schutz, Aiden Harrington, Gavin Gordon
CS: Kevin Brekke
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (50.00%)
Grant Orme 2, Kaeden Schutz 2, Aiden Harrington 2, Kevin Brekke 2, Logan Bundy 2, Gavin Gordon, Jacob Graves 2
Team LOB: 5Fielding E: Kaeden Schutz, Aiden Harrington, Nick Fontaine
DP: Aiden Harrington, Kevin Brekke
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Reynolds 1.0 41 .439 3 4 1 2 2 0
Dax Whitney 2.1 46 .587 1 1 1 3 2 0
Michael Edwards 0.2 11 .636 2 1 1 0 0 0
Ryan Steidley 1.0 14 .643 0 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 5.0 112 .545 6 6 3 5 5 0
Pitching W: Michael Edwards
SV: Ryan Steidley
Pitches-Strikes: Michael Edwards 11-7, Ryan Reynolds 41-18, Ryan Steidley 14-9, Dax Whitney 46-27
Groundouts-Flyouts: Michael Edwards 0-2, Ryan Reynolds 0-0, Ryan Steidley 1-2, Dax Whitney 2-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Michael Edwards 2-4, Ryan Reynolds 3-8, Ryan Steidley 3-4, Dax Whitney 5-10
Kuna
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Gavin Gordon 3.0 53 .472 1 0 0 0 2 0
Grant Orme 2.0 78 .487 3 7 4 4 5 0
Totals 5.0 131 .481 4 7 4 4 7 0
Pitching L: Grant Orme
HBP: Grant Orme, Gavin Gordon 4
WP: Grant Orme
Pitches-Strikes: Grant Orme 78-38, Gavin Gordon 53-25
Groundouts-Flyouts: Grant Orme 0-1, Gavin Gordon 1-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Grant Orme 6-17, Gavin Gordon 4-15
Stats provided by Game Changer