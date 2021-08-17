BRANSON, Mo. – For the third time in three games at the prestigious Call Your Shots National Baseball Tournament in Branson, the Blackfoot Broncos Baseball Club found itself in a pitchers’ duel of sorts. This time, while their pitchers held the opponents to only three hits, the Blackfoot Broncos once again came out on the wrong end of a 3-1 score.
The Broncos gave up the first run of the game to the Saints, when a Saints batter reached first on an error. These things happen, but the Saints then moved the runner to second on a ground out and a sharp single to center field would plate the first run of the game. That is how the game was destined to go.
In the fourth inning, it was more of the same as the Saints would get a one-out walk, move the runner to second on a groundout and when they struck for a double to right, they would have their second run and a 2-0 lead over Blackfoot.
In the fifth inning, the Saints would use a leadoff walk, moved the runner to second on a groundout and when they got the chance, they scored on a groundout to first and moved the lead to 3-0 over the Broncos.
In the top of the sixth, the Broncos got on the scoreboard, but they had to work for it. It took a hit, a sacrifice to move the runner to second, a second hit and then an error to plate the Broncos’ first and only run of the game.
The seventh inning didn’t produce any fireworks and the Broncos were suddenly 0-2-1 in the tournament and things could have been so much better for the hard fighting Broncos of Blackfoot.
Saints pitchers combined to throw a near shutout against Blackfoot. They may have given up eight hits in the game, but they only gave up a single unearned run in the contest and they combined for six strikeouts and no walks in the seven innings that they would pitch between them.
For the Broncos, it was another hard luck loss for Blackfoot pitching. Bowen Bench went the full six innings and took the loss, but he only gave up three hits and two earned runs in the game. He struck out two and walked five in the game.
Hitting-wise, Griffin Ross, Jason Williams and Coy Fisher each had a pair of hits for Blackfoot who totaled eight in the game. It simply was not the Broncos’ game.
BRONCOS 000 001 0 — 1 8 3
SAINTS 010 110 X — 3 3 1
Broncos
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jason Williams 2 0 2 0 0 0
Preston Wheatley 3 0 0 0 0 2
Jake Vance 3 0 0 0 0 0
Nash Randall 2 0 0 0 0 2
Griffin Ross 2 0 2 0 0 0
Cash Dahle 2 0 0 0 0 0
Coy Fisher 2 1 2 0 0 0
Ty Adams 1 0 0 0 0 0
Dax Poole 2 0 1 0 0 0
Kason Holmes 2 0 0 1 0 0
Boedy Callister 2 0 0 0 0 2
Daycian Uribe 2 0 0 0 0 0
Bowen Bench 2 0 1 0 0 0
Totals 27 1 8 1 0 6
Batting TB: Bowen Bench, Coy Fisher 2, Dax Poole, Griffin Ross 2, Jason Williams 2
RBI: Kason Holmes
SAC: Ty Adams
ROE: Kason Holmes
HBP: Jason Williams
SB: Jason Williams 2
CS: Bowen Bench, Jason Williams
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (68.97%)
Nash Randall, Ty Adams, Bowen Bench, Boedy Callister, Cash Dahle, Coy Fisher 2, Kason Holmes 2, Dax Poole 2, Griffin Ross, Daycian Uribe 2, Jake Vance 2, Preston Wheatley 2, Jason Williams 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Nash Randall 2, Kason Holmes
2021 Saints Baseball 13U
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Noah B. 3 0 0 0 0 0
Bobby R. 2 0 0 0 1 0
Parker F. 3 0 0 0 0 0
AJ C. 2 0 1 0 0 0
Emmett B. 1 1 0 0 1 0
Aaron R. 2 0 0 0 1 0
Drew S. 3 1 1 1 0 0
Josh M. 1 0 0 0 0 1
Marcus R. 1 1 1 1 1 0
Jack E. 1 0 0 0 0 1
Andrew J. 1 0 0 1 1 0
Totals 20 3 3 3 5 2
Batting 2B: Drew S.
TB: AJ C., Marcus R., Drew S. 2
RBI: Andrew J., Marcus R., Drew S.
SAC: Emmett B., Jack E., Josh M.
ROE: Noah B., Bobby R., Drew S.
HBP: AJ C.
CS: Aaron R.
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (68.97%)
Emmett B. 3, Noah B., AJ C., Jack E., Parker F. 3, Andrew J. 2, Josh M. 2, Aaron R., Marcus R. 2, Bobby R., Drew S. 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Noah B.
Broncos
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Bowen Bench 6.0 95 .579 3 3 2 2 5 0
Totals 6.0 95 .579 3 3 2 2 5 0
Pitching L: Bowen Bench
HBP: Bowen Bench
WP: Bowen Bench 3
Pitches-Strikes: Bowen Bench 95-55
Groundouts-Flyouts: Bowen Bench 10-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Bowen Bench 16-29
2021 Saints Baseball 13U
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Drew S. 6.0 66 .742 8 1 0 5 0 0
Noah B. 1.0 8 .625 0 0 0 1 0 0
Totals 7.0 74 .730 8 1 0 6 0 0
Pitching W: Drew S.
HBP: Drew S.
Pitches-Strikes: Noah B. 8-5, Drew S. 66-49
Groundouts-Flyouts: Noah B. 1-0, Drew S. 8-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Noah B. 0-2, Drew S. 19-27
Stats provided by Game Changer