BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA team has been struggling, and in an effort to try and get things straightened out, they invited the Minico Storm to town for a friendly doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.
Things started off well for the Broncos, as they rode the masterful pitching performance of Ryan Steidley to a 5-2 win in the opener.
The nightcap, however, went the way of the Storm, who jumped out to a 5-2 lead after five innings, and then coasted to a 7-6 win over the Broncos, who did make it close with a four-run seventh inning.
In the first game, it was all about Steidley on the mound. The youngster would go 6 1/3 innings, throwing 93 pitches, giving up seven hits and striking out five. Steidley did give up five walks before relinquishing the mound to Avian Martinez, who retired the final two outs on only seven pitches while not giving up a hit, recording a strikeout or walking a batter.
From the plate, it was Nate Goodwin who led the way with a pair of hits in three at bats and scored a run. Tyler Vance went one for three with a run batted in and scored a run as well, while Payton Brooks had a hit and two runs batted in.
Sandoval and Ross also had hits for the Broncos while Avian Martinez scored a pair of runs to lead the Blackfoot attack.
In the second game, it was all about Minico getting even and they played like it meant something to them.
They were able to score runs in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings in a variety of ways. Blackfoot only seemed to help them along by committing five errors, while the Storm would play a clean game in the field.
Cayden Fletcher went 5 2/3 innings for Minico as the starter and while he gave up a pair of runs in the fifth inning to Blackfoot, he only allowed one hit, while striking out 10 Blackfoot hitters in the game.
Fletcher would give way to a reliever in the sixth, who would throw 1 1/3 innings of ball, allowed four runs in the bottom of the seventh, recording a strikeout and a walk in the process.
Offensively, Minico banged out.
For Blackfoot, Avian Martinez took the mound to start the game and lasted five innings. He gave up five runs on six hits and struck out two, while walking five. One of the runs scored was unearned.
At the plate, Blackfoot was led by Jaxon Holmes who had two hits while three other Broncos had one hit each.
Next up for Blackfoot was a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon against the Bandits from Idaho Falls.
Game One
MINICO 010 100 0 — 2 7 1
BLACKFOOT 102 002 x — 5 7 1
Game Two
MINICO 011 212 0 — 7 8 0
BLACKFOOT 000 020 4 — 6 5 5
Minico
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Salazar 4 0 2 0 0 0
Miller 2 0 0 0 2 0
Sayer 2 0 0 0 2 0
Pease 3 0 0 0 0 1
Chandler 4 1 0 0 0 0
Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 3
Garcia 3 0 2 1 0 0
Jayden Mckenzie 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jasso 2 1 2 0 1 0
Ostergout 3 0 1 1 0 1
Espinoza — — — — — -
Totals 26 2 7 2 5 5
Batting 2B: Ostergout
TB: Salazar 2, Ostergout 2, Garcia 2, Jasso 2
RBI: Ostergout, Garcia
SAC: Pease
ROE: Chandler
FC: Ostergout
PIK: Ostergout
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (46.88%)
Salazar 2, Ostergout 3, Miller 2, Sayer 2, Pease, Chandler, Wilson, Jasso 3
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Jasso
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Avian Martinez 2 2 0 0 1 0
Ben Wilson 3 0 1 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 3 1 1 1 0 0
Payton Brooks 3 0 1 2 0 0
Nate Goodwin 3 1 2 0 0 0
Ryan Steidley 3 0 0 0 0 1
Mehki Sandoval 2 0 1 1 0 0
Boston Ross 3 0 1 1 0 0
Jaxon Holmes 3 0 0 0 0 0
Spencer Cook 0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 25 5 7 5 1 1
Batting 2B: Nate Goodwin
3B: Mehki Sandoval
TB: Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin 3, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval 3, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson
RBI: Payton Brooks 2, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval, Tyler Vance
HBP: Avian Martinez
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (40.74%)
Payton Brooks 2, Nate Goodwin 2, Avian Martinez, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval 2, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Payton Brooks
Minico
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Miller 6.0 85 .624 7 5 5 1 1 0
Totals 6.0 85 .624 7 5 5 1 1 0
Pitching L: Miller
HBP: Miller
WP: Miller
Pitches-Strikes: Miller 85-53
Groundouts-Flyouts: Miller 12-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Miller 15-27
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Steidley 6.1 93 .591 7 2 1 5 5 0
Avian Martinez 0.2 7 .857 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 100 .610 7 2 1 5 5 0
Pitching W: Ryan Steidley
SV: Avian Martinez
WP: Ryan Steidley
Pitches-Strikes: Avian Martinez 7-6, Ryan Steidley 93-55
Groundouts-Flyouts: Avian Martinez 1-1, Ryan Steidley 7-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Avian Martinez 2-2, Ryan Steidley 18-30
Key
Game Two Boxes
Minico
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Salazar 5 1 2 0 0 1
Miller 4 1 1 1 1 2
Sayer 3 1 0 0 0 0
Pease 3 1 0 0 1 1
Chandler 3 1 2 1 1 0
Garcia 3 1 0 0 1 0
Twiss 3 1 2 1 0 0
Dozier 4 0 1 1 0 1
Espinoza 4 0 0 0 0 2
Cayden Fletcher — — — — — -
Fletcher — — — — — -
Totals 32 7 8 4 4 7
Batting 2B: Chandler, Dozier, Twiss
TB: Salazar 2, Miller, Chandler 3, Dozier 2, Twiss 3
RBI: Miller, Chandler, Dozier, Twiss
ROE: Sayer, Garcia 2, Twiss
FC: Sayer
HBP: Sayer, Twiss
SB: Sayer
CS: Miller
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (47.37%)
Miller 4, Sayer 3, Pease 2, Chandler 3, Garcia, Dozier 3, Espinoza, Twiss
Team LOB: 10
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Avian Martinez 4 1 1 1 0 2
Boston Ross 2 0 0 1 1 1
Ben Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Tyler Vance 0 1 0 0 1 0
Cason Fisher 3 0 0 0 0 1
Jaxon Holmes 3 1 2 1 1 1
Mehki Sandoval 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chase Cannon 3 1 0 0 1 3
Ashton Mercado 2 0 0 0 1 2
Cooper Kniffin 2 1 1 1 1 1
Spencer Cook 2 1 1 1 0 0
Totals 24 6 5 5 6 12
Batting 2B: Avian Martinez
TB: Spencer Cook, Jaxon Holmes 2, Cooper Kniffin, Avian Martinez 2
RBI: Spencer Cook, Jaxon Holmes, Cooper Kniffin, Avian Martinez, Boston Ross
SF: Spencer Cook, Boston Ross
FC: Ben Wilson
HBP: Cason Fisher
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (51.52%)
Chase Cannon, Spencer Cook, Cason Fisher 2, Jaxon Holmes 3, Cooper Kniffin 2, Avian Martinez 3, Ashton Mercado, Boston Ross 2, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Chase Cannon 2, Avian Martinez, Ashton Mercado, Boston Ross
Minico
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Fletcher 0.1 13 .462 0 0 0 1 1 0
Cayden Fletcher 5.2 89 .573 1 2 2 10 4 0
Twiss 1.0 24 .542 4 4 4 1 1 0
Totals 7.0 126 .556 5 6 6 12 6 0
Pitching W: Cayden Fletcher
HBP: Cayden Fletcher
WP: Cayden Fletcher, Twiss
Pitches-Strikes: Cayden Fletcher 89-51, Fletcher 13-6, Twiss 24-13
Groundouts-Flyouts: Cayden Fletcher 3-3, Fletcher 0-0, Twiss 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Cayden Fletcher 12-23, Fletcher 2-2, Twiss 3-8
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Avian Martinez 5.0 82 .585 6 5 4 2 3 0
Ben Wilson 1.0 26 .615 2 2 0 2 1 0
Tyler Vance 1.0 19 .737 0 0 0 3 0 0
Totals 7.0 127 .614 8 7 4 7 4 0
Pitching L: Avian Martinez
HBP: Avian Martinez 2
WP: Avian Martinez 2
Pitches-Strikes: Avian Martinez 82-48, Tyler Vance 19-14, Ben Wilson 26-16
Groundouts-Flyouts: Avian Martinez 2-9, Tyler Vance 0-0, Ben Wilson 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Avian Martinez 15-27, Tyler Vance 3-3, Ben Wilson 5-8
Stats provided by Game Changer