BLACKFOOT – What a difference a couple of days can make.
Just two days after suffering a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels at Halliwell Field where the Blackfoot Broncos made far more errors than they accumulated hits, the Broncos returned home and turned things around with a twin bill sweep of the Rigby Trojans.
In the first of the double dip, head coach Zach Reay sent out right-handed pitcher Payton Brooks to the mound and he responded in kind with a five-inning, complete game shutout from the mound and watched as shortstop Tyler Vance banged out four hits which were good enough for a pair of runs batted in as the Broncos won the mercy rule-shortened contest 14-0.
Brooks was masterful for the entire contest and while he may have only struck out one Rigby batter during the contest, he kept the ball in play and threw first pitch strikes to nine batters during the game. It was a difference in the defense that made all the difference for the Broncos as they only had one error in the contest and for the most part, thwarted any attempt that the Trojans may have made to get a run across the plate.
While Brooks was masterful on the mound, the Broncos’ bats came alive in a big way as they accumulated 15 hits on the day, four of them by Vance who has turned into a double hitting machine. Vance was on base all afternoon, it seemed, and every time you looked up, he appeared to be crossing the plate and leaving little doubt as to the outcome of the contest.
The Broncos got started early on in the game, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning and then just piling on the runs from that point on.
They would add another two runs in the second, exploded for a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the third and tallied their final two scores in the bottom of the fourth.
It all added up to a very complete thrashing of the Trojans in the end.
Jaden Harris and Jace Grimmett added three hits apiece in the game as the top of the Broncos’ lineup was on fire and circled the bases like a carousel in full motion. Jace Grimmett led the team with three runs batted in.
It was a total demonstration of how the game of baseball should be played from start to finish.
The second game was a continuation of the first, with the players in different roles.
While the defense had a couple of miscues, it didn’t seem to matter as the coaching staff sent out lefty Jaden Harris to the mound and he responded with four strong innings before giving way to Mike Gardner.
The result was that Harris allowed a single run, albeit an unearned run, striking out four and as instructed, kept the Trojans off balance by staying ahead in the count.
From the batter’s box, it was Vance again who led the way with three more hits, although centerfielder Stryker Wood got into the action with a stand-up triple and a home run in the contest, giving the Broncos some power that they had been seeking from their lineup.
Blackfoot jumped on the Rigby starter for three runs in the bottom of the first inning and they were once again on their way to a one-sided victory, this time by a 9-1 final.
It was the top of the order once again that led the team offensively as Tyler Vance added another three hits to his resume with two of the three hits being doubles and first game star Payton Brooks would pick up a pair of runs batted in as did Kyler Mills.
The story of the contest once again was the quality pitching that the Broncos were able to put on the mound.
Harris kept mixing up his pitches and kept the Trojans totally off balance throughout his four innings on the mound and was never in danger of Rigby having a big inning.
The Trojans were able to push a run across the plate in the top of the third inning, but that only closed the gap to 3-1 at the time and the Broncos came right back to match that run in the bottom of the inning.
When Blackfoot added another three runs in the bottom of the fourth, the contest was simply out of reach for Rigby. The Broncos added insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings and with ace reliever Mike Gardner on the mound, the game was over.
By the end of the contest, the Broncos had accumulated 14 hits to score their nine runs and limited the Trojans to six hits in the contest.
The Broncos had their final home contests of the regular season on Monday, when they welcomed the Twin Falls Blackhawks to town for a doubleheader.
The Broncos will finish the season with three straight doubleheaders on the road as they go to Kimberly on Wednesday, South Fremont on Friday, and finish off with Burley on July 20 before entering the district tournament the end of next week.
A good finish for the Broncos will ensure that they have a decent seed for the tournament and a solid chance to advance to the state tournament later in the month.