BLACKFOOT – Like many of the schools in Bingham County, fall high school sports is underway.
At 8 a.m. on Monday, the Blackfoot High School boys’ soccer team kicked off the fall campaign with the first of their two practices per day routine in order to get ready for the fall opener which will take place on Monday, Aug. 26 against the Rigby Trojans.
The season is almost upon us and the next two weeks, while they may seem like an eternity for the players with the two practices daily, will be upon the coaches in the blink of an eye.
So much to do and so little time to get it all done, especially with a team like Blackfoot, that has high expectations each year. This year will be no different than any other for the Broncos, who will be disappointed with anything short of a district title and another trip to the state tournament with expectations of bringing home a trophy.
As is usual for head coach Liam Pope, his team will tackle the fundamentals immediately with passing, shooting, dribbling and defense among the early practice drills and the players will be put through their paces from the start as they work on those skills and conditioning.
Pope will not allow for a team under his guidance, to ever be unprepared for a season opener, especially when it comes to being in shape.
There will be lots of running and conditioning to go with the drills as he gets his squad ready for that opener against Rigby.