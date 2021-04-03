BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos earned a series win when they came from behind once again with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge Pocatello by the final score of 9-7.
Jace Grimmett had the big hit in the seventh when Blackfoot was trailing 7-6 and he laced a single on an 0-1 count to score two runs.
The Broncos opened the game with a quick 1-0 lead off the bat of Tyler Vance, who singled to open the scoring 1-0.
Pocatello came back with three runs in the top of the third to gain a lead that they would hold until the bottom of the sixth when the Broncos rallied for seven runs to take the lead.
Pocatello had scored in four consecutive innings to grab a 6-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth and seemingly had complete control of the game, especially with the way their pitching was controlling the tempo of the game in keeping Blackfoot runners off the base paths.
Pocatello out-hit the Broncos 11-6, and Blackfoot committed five errors to aid the Pocatello cause offensively.
Grimmett was the only Bronco to have more than one hit as he gathered up a pair of singles to lead the Broncos’ offense.
Tyler Vance and Jaxon Grimmett each had a pair of runs batted in to lead the offense in that category as the scrappy Broncos keep finding ways to come from behind in their games to snatch wins away from their opponents.
With the win, the Broncos move their season record to 6-3. The Broncos have yet to play a conference game and are a full three games behind the Bonneville Bees in the High Country Conference.
Next up for Blackfoot was a Saturday afternoon game against Thunder Ridge in Idaho Falls.
POCATELLO 003 112 0 — 7 11 4
BLACKFOOT 100 107 X — 9 6 5
Pocatello
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jayce Vaughan 5 1 1 0 0 0
Brody Burch 4 1 2 1 0 0
Maddox Moore 0 0 0 0 1 0
Kaden Knowles 2 1 0 0 1 0
Martin Serrano 4 0 1 1 0 0
Hunter Killian 4 0 2 1 0 1
Zac Park 4 1 3 0 0 0
Maddux May 3 0 0 0 0 0
Landon Sullivan 1 2 0 0 2 0
Alex Winn 3 1 2 1 0 1
Atticus Clark — — — — — -
Totals 30 7 11 4 4 2
Batting TB: Jayce Vaughan, Brody Burch 2, Martin Serrano, Hunter Killian 2, Zac Park 3, Alex Winn 2
RBI: Brody Burch, Martin Serrano, Hunter Killian, Alex Winn
SAC: Maddux May, Alex Winn
ROE: Jayce Vaughan, Martin Serrano, Zac Park, Maddux May
HBP: Kaden Knowles
GIDP: Jayce Vaughan
SB: Kaden Knowles
CS: Kaden Knowles
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (45.95%)
Jayce Vaughan, Kaden Knowles, Martin Serrano 2, Hunter Killian 3, Zac Park 3, Maddox Moore, Landon Sullivan 2, Maddux May 2, Alex Winn 2
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Jayce Vaughan, Hunter Killian 2, Landon Sullivan
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Avian Martinez 3 2 0 0 1 0
Jaden Harris 2 1 0 0 0 1
Tyler Vance 3 1 1 2 0 0
Jace Grimmett 4 0 1 2 0 1
Stryker Wood 3 1 0 1 0 0
Candon Dahle 3 1 0 0 1 0
Ryan Steidley 3 1 1 1 0 0
Jaxon Grimmett 3 1 2 2 0 1
Kyler Mills 2 1 1 0 1 1
Eli Hayes — — — — — -
Ryan Reynolds — — — — — -
Dax Whitney — — — — — -
Benjamin Wilson — — — — — -
Totals 26 9 6 8 3 4
Batting 2B: Jaxon Grimmett, Ryan Steidley
TB: Jace Grimmett, Jaxon Grimmett 3, Kyler Mills, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance
RBI: Jace Grimmett 2, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 2, Stryker Wood
SF: Stryker Wood
ROE: Avian Martinez, Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood 2
HBP: Jaden Harris 2, Tyler Vance
SB: Jace Grimmett, Kyler Mills
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (33.33%)
Candon Dahle 2, Jaxon Grimmett, Jaden Harris, Avian Martinez, Kyler Mills 2, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood 2
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Candon Dahle, Kyler Mills, Ryan Steidley 3
DP: Candon Dahle, Jace Grimmett, Jaxon Grimmett, Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood
Pocatello
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Brody Burch 5.1 83 .639 4 4 2 4 1 0
Atticus Clark 0.0 15 .267 1 4 4 0 2 0
Maddox Moore 0.2 7 .857 1 1 1 0 0 0
Totals 6.0 105 .600 6 9 6 4 3 0
Pitching L: Atticus Clark
HBP: Brody Burch, Maddox Moore, Atticus Clark
WP: Brody Burch, Atticus Clark 2
Pitches-Strikes: Brody Burch 83-53, Maddox Moore 7-6, Atticus Clark 15-4
Groundouts-Flyouts: Brody Burch 9-2, Maddox Moore 0-2, Atticus Clark 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Brody Burch 15-25, Maddox Moore 3-4, Atticus Clark 1-4
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jaden Harris 3.0 50 .560 3 3 3 1 2 0
Kyler Mills 3.0 52 .558 6 4 3 0 1 0
Ryan Reynolds 0.0 4 .500 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jace Grimmett 1.0 21 .619 1 0 0 1 1 0
Totals 7.0 127 .567 11 7 6 2 4 0
Pitching W: Kyler Mills
SV: Jace Grimmett
HBP: Kyler Mills
WP: Jaden Harris
BK: Kyler Mills
Pitches-Strikes: Jace Grimmett 21-13, Jaden Harris 50-28, Kyler Mills 52-29, Ryan Reynolds 4-2
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jace Grimmett 1-1, Jaden Harris 1-4, Kyler Mills 6-2, Ryan Reynolds 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jace Grimmett 3-5, Jaden Harris 7-14, Kyler Mills 8-17, Ryan Reynolds 0-1
