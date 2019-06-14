TWIN FALLS — In a season in which it seems like it has been all or nothing, the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA team showed a bit of both on Thursday as they traveled to Twin Falls to tangle with the Twin Falls Cowboys in a double header.
The first game saw the Broncos fall behind early, and when their bats didn't come to life, they suffered through a 4-0 defeat that could easily have gone the other way.
Twin Falls scored a pair of runs in the first, added single tallies in the third and fifth innings, and that was essentially the ball game.
It wasn't pitching, as the Broncos got six strong innings from Payton Brooks, as he struck out four Cowboys hitters and was on top of his game throwing strikes and getting ahead of the batters. The offense simply wasn't there in the first game.
The Broncos only managed three hits in the contest, and because they were spread out over the game, they just didn't give the Broncos enough opportunities to score.
Add into that the opportunistic Cowboys offense and the game was virtually over.
The second game was a totally different story.
The Broncos got the bats out early and did whatever superstitious activity that baseball players do to get their bats warmed up before a game and went to work.
They started off the top of the first inning with two runs, added three more in each of the third and fourth innings, and they were on their way to a six inning, 11-1 10-run mercy rule win over the same Cowboys that won that first game.
Jace Grimmett took the mound and responded with a complete game win as he looks to grab the title of "Ace of the Staff" before the season reaches its halfway point. Grimmett was superb on the mound as he struck out three and threw first pitch strikes to a dozen batters in the game staying ahead of the batters from the beginning of the game.
Saying the bats were alive in the second game may be an understatement. The Broncos pounded out 16 hits, scoring 11 runs and were led by the three hits from Isaiah Thomas. Thomas's three hits equaled the total the Broncos had in the first game alone. He was aided by a pair of hits from Jace Grimmett and Carlos Pimentel as the entire Bronco offense was involved. Mike Gardner and Carter Layton added walks to the cause and the Broncos make the Cowboys pay for allowing the Broncos the opportunities to score runs.
Pimentel led the team with three runs batted in, and he was supported by Jose Pimentel and Chase Turner who each a pair of runs batted in during the game.
As far as quality at bats were concerned, you could probably say the entire team was active and productive, but Stryker Wood led the way with four quality at bats, and he was backed up by Chase Turner and Carter Layton who each had three.
The Broncos will be back in action on Monday, when they entertain the Rockies in a double header that begins at 4 p.m. The second game is scheduled for 6 p.m. as the Broncos look to extend the winning baseball that they showed in Twin Falls.