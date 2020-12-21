BLACKFOOT – In boys’ basketball so far this season, the Blackfoot Broncos have been winning one, then losing one, all season long. The end result is a 3-3 record entering Saturday’s game with Highland, a team they beat on the road back on Dec. 8 by a 59-49 score.
Following a mysterious loss the night before, when the Broncos held a 13-point lead at halftime and watched it all disappear in the second half while losing to Hillcrest, the Broncos were set to take on Highland for a second time this season.
As they were also following a loss, it figured they should be able to win, setting up a chance at back-to-back wins when the season resumes after the holiday school break on Jan. 2.
It was a close contest between the two teams, with the big men of Highland, Mason Mickelsen and Easton Durham, doing their best to keep the Broncos off balance with their strong inside out game.
The Broncos were having none of that as they were spreading the ball around and with a strong first half from Jaxon Ball, the two teams went to the intermission with the Broncos holding a one-point advantage at 31-30.
The third period would start with Carter Layton hitting back-to-back three point shots and Ja’Vonte King adding another while Mickelsen of Highland nailed three two-pointers, but the Broncos were moving in the right direction and extending the lead by three points.
The back and forth action between the two teams continued until the end of the third period and Blackfoot had added one point to its halftime lead, 44-42.
In the fourth, with about three minutes remaining and the score still very tight, guard Jaxon Ball took matters into his own hands. He drove to the hoop on three straight possessions, netting layups on all three and getting fouled on the third for a three-point play. It was part of a great game for Ball, who would end up with 21 points on the night to lead the Broncos.
Blackfoot would also get Carter Layton into double figures with 14 points and Candon Dahle and Ja’Vonte King would add 8 and 7 points, respectively, as the balanced scoring attack for Blackfoot continued.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Broncos had earned a 63-52 win over Highland for a series sweep and pushing their season record back above .500 at 4-3. The Broncos will now be off until Jan. 2, when they will host the Shelley Russets and resume the second half of the season in the High Country Conference.
Highland (52): Easton Wheelock 1, Easton Durham 23, Easton Rudd 8, Mason Mickelsen 18, Drew Roberts 3, Jayden Wright 4
Blackfoot (63): Jaxon Ball 21, Chase Cannon 3, Candon Dahle 8, Jace Grimmett 3, Jaden Harris 3, Ja’Vonte King 7, Carter Layton 14, Dylan Peterson 4